4 Alabama players selected in first round of latest 2023 NFL mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is just a little over two weeks away and the anticipation continues to build. The NFL draft has turned into one of if not the biggest off-season events in sports.

Mock drafts continue to be released by the minute and there is always plenty of movement, especially with the quarterbacks.

Alabama’s Bryce Young, once considered the favorite to be the top overall selection, is now mostly being mocked at No. 2, or in some cases further down the line.

In the latest mock draft from our friends over a Draft Wire, a total of four Alabama players are selected in the first round. Let’s take a look at who and where!

No. 2 | Bryce Young | Houston Texans

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Houston Texans find their quarterback of the future in Alabama’s Bryce Young!

No. 5 | Will Anderson Jr. | Seattle Seahawks

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks snag the top defensive prospect in the entire draft!

No. 16 | Brian Branch | Washington Commanders

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders help solidify the backend of their defense with the versatile Brian Branch.

No. 26 | Jahmyr Gibbs | Dallas Cowboys

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys get one of the most electrifying prospects in the entire draft class with the selection of Jahmyr Gibbs.

