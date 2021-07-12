4 Alabama players projected first round in latest 2022 NFL mock draft

The 2021 college football season is still over a month away, as is the NFL season and the 2021 NFL draft was less than two months ago, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look ahead to next year’s draft.

Alabama lost plenty of talent to the NFL. Ranging from a star quarterback to a Heisman-winning wide receiver, the Crimson Tide will need to reload for the upcoming season if the program wants back-to-back national championships.

Nick Saban is no stranger to having relatively unknown talent rocket up to the top of draft boards after one season of starting. So, it should be no surprise that numerous Alabama players are already projected to be selected on the first night.

Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller predicts four Alabama players from the 2021 squad will be drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

28. Detroit Lions – John Metchie III, WR

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

In his first season as the top wide receiver on the team, Metchie is expected to out-perform expectations. There’s been a recent trend of Alabama wide receivers being drafted in the first round, is Metchie the next one?

Next … a top safety

17. New England Patriots – Jordan Battle, S

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Battle is set to be the go-to guy fo the Crimson Tide secondary in a defense that could be one of the best in recent years. The Patriots would be making back-to-back Alabama draft picks in the first round after taking Mac Jones at No. 15.

13. Carolina Panther – Evan Neal, OT

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Neal is set to takeover as the anchor for the Crimson Tide offensive line. He will be protecting true sophomore star quarterback Bryce Young in his first year as the team’s starting quarterback. The Panthers are looking to rebuild, so there’s no better place to start than up front.

Next … A standout LB

7. New York Giants – Christian Harris, LB

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Harris has been a consistent playmaker for Alabama and the Giants will look to bring him on to round out their defense. A versatile, large linebacker that would be a difference-maker for the Giants from the first day.

