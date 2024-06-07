4 Aggies who will attempt to stay hot vs. Oregon in NCAA Super Regionals

June 1, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) runs out a home run against the Texas Longhorns during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field College Station. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

As the NCAA Super Regionals approach this weekend, fans of the Texas A&M baseball team have grown to expect big production from players like junior outfielder Braden Montgomery, sophomores, left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager & OF Jace LaViolette, and freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac.

Montgomery was named MVP of the Bryan-College Station Regional. The No. 3 Aggies (47-13) host Oregon (40-18) this weekend at Blue Bell Park in a best of three series.

If Texas A&M wants to beat the Ducks, it will need contributions from the four players that made the regional All-Tournament team: seniors, first baseman Ted Burton & LHP Evan Aschenbeck, sophomore LHP Shane Sdao and freshman OF Caden Sorrell.

The NCAA Super Regionals at Olsen Field begin Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. on ESPN2. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2. If necessary, a winner take all third game would be Monday.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 4 Aggies who will attempt to stay hot vs. Oregon in NCAA Super Regionals