4 AFC South stories from the last week for Jaguars fans to know

After the Tennessee Titans were eliminated from the playoffs by the now Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round last week, all the teams in the AFC South are set to begin the offseason.

There’s certainly a lot going on in the division, though. Both the Jaguars and Houston Texans have head coaching vacancies that are still yet to be filled, and the Indianapolis Colts have to replace their defensive coordinator after Matt Eberflus left to take the Chicago Bears head coaching job.

With the offseason in full swing, here are the stories from around the division this week that Jags fans need to know about.

Colts to interview ex-Jags DC Joe Cullen, others for vacant position

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

The Colts have a defensive coordinator position to fill, and Joe Cullen, who held the same role with the Jaguars in 2021, is one of the coaches that has interviewed for the role. Indianapolis is also looking at Gus Bradley, Joe Whitt Jr., Kris Richard, Chris Harris and Jim Schwartz.

Texans seem to have search down to 3 finalists

Syndication: Palm Beach Post

Houston has reportedly held second interviews with three different coaching candidates. Both former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon seem to be finalists, and so does former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, who surprisingly has also interviewed twice.

Titans WR has a bold prediction about Tom Brady

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The news broke this weekend that the legendary Tom Brady, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, would retire from football. It’s not exactly surprising to see the 44-year-old hang up his cleats, but Tennessee receiver A.J. Brown thinks Brady has some gas left in the tank.

When you accomplish so much over and over again and always seeking for the next accomplishment, I truly believe you can’t just walk away free from it with your own strength. I believe the game has to remove you from it. Unless he finds a new hobby, he will be back

“my opinion” — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) January 29, 2022

It would certainly be wild, but it seems unlikely at this point that Brady would change his mind.

Story continues

Could Carson Wentz return to Indianapolis?

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Many expect the Colts to move on from Wentz after a solid season turned sour down the stretch and the team missed the playoffs. But Colts Wire’s Kevin Hickey has four reasons why the Colts may run things back in 2022. Doing so would ensure questionable quarterback situations for every team in the division.

1

1