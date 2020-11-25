4 advantages for Pittsburgh in postponing Steelers vs. Ravens Thanksgiving game

Rest

Short weeks are rough on teams, and the Steelers have been going non-stop all season. This is a blessing in disguise for the guys to get some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Getting healthy

In Week 11, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster injured his foot on a penalty flag, and cornerback Joe Haden was carted off the field with a knee injury. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was limited in Tuesday practice with a quad. If any of those three had been encumbered or out of the originally-scheduled game, it would've spelled disaster. Now everyone has extra time to get healthy, including those with only "bumps and bruises associated with play."

Preparation

As with the Tennessee Titans game, Pittsburgh was fully prepared to play this game Thanksgiving night. Now, all they should have to do is tweak some things depending on who from the Ravens will be in the lineup in four days.

Precautions

As of Tuesday, there were 10 players and staff in Baltimore who had tested positive for COVID-19. More contact tracing is being conducted, and that number is expected to grow -- partially why the NFL moved the game to Sunday. Who would have wanted the Steelers to risk their health and, thus, season, to play a team that was early in the midst of an outbreak? The delay will give the Ravens time to assess further the situation and field only players who have tested negative.

