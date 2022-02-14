4 adjustments Rams must make in 2nd half of Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams grabbed an early 7-0 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, which then turned into a 13-3 cushion. The Bengals battled back to make it 13-10 at halftime, keeping close to the Rams.

The Rams played well in the first half but a delay of game penalty and Matthew Stafford interception were two negative plays that hurt them.

Here are 4 second-half adjustments they should make.

Change things up on first down

The Rams ran the ball far too many times on first down, which hardly ever worked. The running game as a whole was ineffective in the first half, with the backs gaining only 19 yards on 11 carries.

The Rams need to throw the ball more often on first down to keep the defense guessing. The Bengals were selling out to stop the run on first down early in the game, which resulted in minimal gains or runs for a loss.

Limit downfield shots to Van Jefferson

Jefferson is a good receiver, but he isn’t going to win downfield the way Odell Beckham Jr. consistently does. On two deep shots to Jefferson, one resulted in an interception and the other was an incomplete pass over his head.

Jefferson doesn’t play physically enough to win jump balls and he also isn’t fast enough to separate consistently against man coverage. Losing Beckham hurts, especially on those deep shots down the field.

Feed Cooper Kupp

With Beckham out and Tyler Higbee also missing, the Rams need to feed Kupp. He was only targeted four times in the first half, catching three of those passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. He’s proved he can get open against this Bengals secondary and there’s no reason he shouldn’t be targeted at least six or seven times the rest of the way. He’s the Rams’ best playmaker left and needs the ball a bunch in the second half.

Prevent linebackers from covering Ja’Marr Chase

At least a few times, the Bengals got Chase matched up on a linebacker. The first time, Chase beat Troy Reeder for an easy completion to the inside for a first down. The second time Chase got open against Ernest Jones, but Joe Burrow went to Joe Mixon instead.

Story continues

If the Bengals keep finding ways to get their receivers matched up against the Rams’ linebackers, it’s going to be bad news for Los Angeles.

1

1

1

1