2023 Pro Bowl: 49ers have 4 players snubbed from initial roster

The NFL on Wednesday announced the rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games – a series of skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game that will replace whatever version of football used to get played during the Pro Bowl.

The 49ers are well represented among the NFL’s all-stars with six selections. There could’ve, and in some cases should’ve, been more than that though. By our count, as many as 10 49ers could’ve been headed to Allegiant Stadium on February 5. These are the four players who were left out of the Pro Bowl festivities who had a real case for making it:

RB Christian McCaffrey

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

This one speaks for itself. McCaffrey was having a good season even before getting traded to the 49ers. Since arriving in San Francisco he’s dragged their offense out of mediocrity and helped catalyze their run to seven consecutive victories and an NFC West championship. This season he’s leading NFC running backs in receiving yards and scrimmage yards, and ranks fourth in total touchdowns.

LB Dre Greenlaw

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Rams’ Bobby Wagner is the only LB with a higher PFF grade than Greenlaw among linebackers with at least 480 snaps. There are only four NFC LBs with more tackles, only one with more run stops, and he ranks sixth in passer rating allowed. There aren’t many LBs in the NFL playing better than Greenlaw, whose coverage in the middle of the field alongside his Pro Bowl teammate Fred Warner is a large reason the 49ers’ defense has been so dominant. Greenlaw should be a Pro Bowler.

CB Charvarius Ward

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This is one that’s hard to call a snub because removing CBs from the roster is difficult, but Ward has been the bona fide No. 1 cornerback on the NFL’s No. 1 defense. San Francisco’s pass defense has more interceptions than touchdowns allowed this year thanks in part to Ward, who has allowed 509 yards, 42 catches and two TDs on 69 targets. Of those 509 yards, just 107 have come after the catch per Pro Football Focus. His physicality and ability to travel with No. 1 receivers makes him invaluable to the 49ers’ dominant defense and makes him worthy of a Pro Bowl nod.

KR/PR Ray-Ray McCloud

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

There have been perhaps half a dozen times this year where McCloud has been a step from breaking a return for a touchdown. It feels inevitable that he’ll house one before the season ends. He deserved a Pro Bowl nod on special teams thanks to his prowess on punts and kickoffs. He’s second in the NFC in punt return yards, fourth in kick return yards, and first in All-Purpose yards among players whose primary role is on special teams. The bigger deal for the 49ers is they finally have an effective return man – something they haven’t consistently had during most of Kyle Shanahan’s tenure.

