4 49ers recognized by peers in first-ever Players’ All-Pro vote

The NFL for the first time didn’t just leave All-Pro teams to media outlets. In 2022 they debuted the Players’ All-Pro teams, which is a set of two All-Pro squads voted on by players.

Typically the All-Pro voting is left to a panel of media members from the Associated Press. Pro Football Focus and other football analysis sites also do their own All-Pro teams.

A players’ version comes with the added bonus for players of getting recognition from their peers. 49ers’ fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who was a First-Team All-Pro, tweeted that landing in that group was one of the most meaningful honors of his career.

San Francisco was well-represented on the list, with four players making it on the first team. That’s tied for the most of any team with Kansas City – the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Here’s who landed on the Players’ All-Pro First-Team from the 49ers:

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk

This is a no-brainer choice. Not many teams use a fullback to begin with, but Juszczyk is better than any fullbacks that do see regular work.

Left tackle Trent Williams

There are a handful of very good offensive tackles in the NFL, but Williams’ peak is still atop the league. The 2022 campaign should a couple cracks in the 34-year-old’s game, but those are minor compared to how dominant he typically is on a snap-to-snap basis.

Defensive end Nick Bosa

Bosa led the NFL in sacks despite missing what amounted to two games due to injury and getting pulled from the 49ers’ blowout win in Week 18. He’s also an excellent run defender. There just aren’t many players as disruptive as Bosa is every week.

Linebacker Fred Warner

Warner had an off year in 2021, but he bounced back with a big 2022 campaign. While Bosa and the 49ers’ defensive front get the headlines, it’s Warner’s work as the defensive captain and covering in the second level that really make that defense work. It’s not easy to impact games as an off-ball linebacker, but Warner does it every week.

