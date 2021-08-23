Update on 4 49ers injured vs. Chargers

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed some concern regarding the status of defensive lineman Maurice Hurst and linebacker Mychal Kendricks after they both left Sunday night’s game vs. the Chargers and didn’t return.

Hurst and Kendricks were both listed as questionable to return after exiting the game early. Hurst is dealing with an ankle injury while Kendricks has a toe issue. Shanahan said the fact neither player came back into the game was an indication that the injuries could be more serious.

Hurst is vying for a roster spot on a deep defensive line. He had a nice push up the middle on a pass rush early in the game. Hust left the game after playing only four defensive snaps.

Kendricks, a nine-year veteran, was signed after the first preseason game and could be in the mix to make the final roster as the most experienced linebacker on the team. He was injured after playing only one special teams snap – his first play of the year with his new team.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco also noted that offensive lineman Senio Kelemete, who exited Sunday’s game late, is dealing with a back injury. Kelemete saw 36 plays at guard before his injury. Defensive back Alexander Myres sustained a concussion in the contest. He saw 18 snaps on defense and another 14 on special teams before his concussion forced him out.

Shanahan is expected to have updates on injured players Monday afternoon when he speaks with reporters.

