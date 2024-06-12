4 in, 4 out: Barcelona’s transfer plan in case of reaching 1:1 rule

A fresh insight into the plans of the powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona for the summer transfer window has this week been provided.

The info comes courtesy of Barcelona insider Gerard Romero of Jijantes, and points towards Deco and co. as having drawn up a basic plan.

Whatever the case, the Blaugrana’s endeavours on the market over the coming months will of course be heavily dependent on their financial situation.

Behind the scenes in Catalunya’s capital, work remains ongoing in an effort to return to the long-discussed 1:1 rule, a footing which would allow the Camp Nou brass to kickstart incoming business.

And, in the case of as much being secured, Barca, it would seem, have worked out the ideal scenario when it comes to arrivals, and departures.

Though no names are specified, the aforementioned Gerard Romero anticipates eight moves on the part of Deco and his team.

Four look set to head out the exit door, opening up space for a new quartet to replace them in Hansi Flick’s squad.

Conor Laird | GSFN