4 of 2020 NASCAR Hall inductees to serve as grand marshals for Sunday’s Roval race

Honorary pace car driver Mario Andretti will have a lot of stellar company around him for this Sunday’s race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Speedway officials announced Thursday that four of the five NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees will serve as grand marshals for the race.

Former drivers Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte, team owner and Super Bowl-winning coach Joe Gibbs and crew chief and noted engine builder Waddell Wilson will give the command to start engines for the cutoff race in Round 1 of the Cup Series playoffs.

The fifth member of next year’s Hall of Fame class, Buddy Baker, passed away in 2015.

The race will be televised live on NBC starting with Countdown to Green at 1:30 p.m. ET. Drivers will take the checkered flag shortly after 2 p.m. ET.

