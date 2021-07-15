4 of 101 best nicknames in NFL history belong to former Cardinals players

There have been a number of great nicknames for NFL players over the years. Thomas Neumann, for USA TODAY’s Touchdown Wire, gives us the 101 best nicknames in NFL history.

Four of them belong to former Arizona (or St. Louis or Chicago) Cardinals players.

A few notable nicknames didn’t make it. Budda Baker’s given name is not Budda, which is a fantastic nickname. Larry Fitzgerald is known as Larry Legend. That one didn’t make the list either. DeAndre Hopkins is called Nuk, which also didn’t make the cut.

Three others get honorable mention.

Check them out below.

Honorable mention: Leonard "Bigg" Davis

Davis played for the Cardinals from 2001-2006 after being drafted second overall in the draft. He was certainly "Bigg." He would go on to be an All-Pro guard for the Dallas Cowboys after six disappointing years at tackle.

Honorable Mention: Adrian "All Day" Peterson

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Peterson spent a short time in Arizona. In 2016, he was traded midseason to Arizona from the New Orleans Saints. He was not re-signed and has since been with the Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions.

Honorable Mention: Chris "CJ2K" Johnson

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson earned his nickname for his 2,000-yards season with the Tennessee Titans. He signed with the Cardinals in 2015 and played the season and part of 2016 before being released.

No. 55: Terrell "T-Sizzle" Suggs

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

"Sizzle" was a standout at Arizona State and the Cardinals passed on him in the draft, making it one of the great "what ifs" in franchise history. He signed with the team in 2019, his final in the NFL. He didn't have much sizzle left as he didn't pick up a sack in his final six games with the Cardinals before he was released.

No. 28: Jake "The Snake" Plummer

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

"The Snake" was already a Valley legend for his career at Arizona State, as he led the Sun Devils to within two minutes of a national championship in 1996. H was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round in 1997 and, in 1998, led them to their first winning season and playoff berth since they moved from St. Louis to Arizona. To this day, he is still one of the most popular Cardinals players ever.

No. 25: Dick "Night Train" Lane

(AP Photo/Preston Stroup)

Lane is in the Hall of Fame. He played for the Cardinals from 1954-1959, while they were in Chicago. He got the name for a song his teammate would play that would bring Lane to the locker room. He holds the record for the most interceptions (14) in a season and finished with 68 for his career, 30 that game while with the Cardinals.

No. 4: Tyrann "Honey Badger" Mathieu

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Now with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mathieu began his career with the Cardinals from 2013-2016. He earned the moniker in college at LSU because a honey badger just doesn't care, as a famous YouTube video tells us. He is a fierce ball-hawk and playmaker on the field.

