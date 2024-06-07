4 in, 1 out: Barcelona’s Spanish stars learn Euro 2024 fate

The final Spanish squad list for the upcoming European Championships has on Friday been unveiled.

And it features one headline omission, from the defensive ranks.

This comes with Luis de la Fuente having come to the decision not to include Barcelona prodigy Pau Cubarsí in his squad for the Germany showpiece.

The 17-year-old could well now be afforded a call-up for the upcoming Paris Olympic games.

Also left out after being afforded a spot in Spain’s provisional squad, meanwhile, are Marcos Llorente, and Aleix García.

On the other hand, whilst one Barcelona star misses out, four more are in line to play their part in La Roja’s search for European glory this summer.

Pedri, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal and Fermín López will be depended on by boss De la Fuente, alongside a whole host of headline stars from across the continent.

Check out Spain’s final 26-man squad for Euro 2024 below:

OFFICIAL: Spain have confirmed their final 26-man squad for Euro 2024. 🇪🇸#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/8qxBtSzGj1 — Squawka (@Squawka) June 7, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN