Late 3s propel Purdue basketball past Wisconsin to finish unbeaten in Mackey Arena

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue basketball left little doubt.

Playing for nothing other than pride, the third-ranked Boilermakers capped the regular season unbeaten in Mackey Arena, a ceremonious send off for seniors Zach Edey, Mason Gillis, Ethan Morton, Lance Jones, Carson Barrett and Chase Martin.

Getting a late surge from beyond the arc, Purdue was able to to put away Wisconsin 78-70.

Purdue finishes the regular season as outright Big Ten champions for the second straight season and now tries to defend its Big Ten tournament after going 16-0 at home.

It's the fourth time Purdue has finished an undefeated season at home and third under Matt Painter, most recently in 2018-19.

The Boilermakers led by as many as 14 late in the first half, but Wisconsin rallied.

The Badgers cut Purdue's lead to four midway through the second half, forcing Painter to have to play Zach Edey with three fouls. The necessary gamble paid off.

Caleb Furst took care of defending the paint and Edey was able to avoid any more foul trouble until it was safe to return to normalcy.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) reacts after scoring during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Wisconsin Badgers, Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

It was over when

Wisconsin's comeback attempt was halted thanks to 3s from Mason Gillis and Fletcher Loyer.

Lance Jones drilled a deep 3 from the left wing with 2:27 to go to push Purdue's lead back to 14.

Zach Edey watch

In the final game of one of, if not the best careers in Purdue basketball history, Edey provided one last image of dominance inside Mackey.

Edey grabbed 8 offensive rebounds and had 14 total to go with 25 points and 3 blocks.

3 stars

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: Loyer was the difference maker of the first half with 12 points on 4 of 4 shooting. Loyer finished 5 of 5 with 15 points. His 5 rebounds were one shy of a career-high.

Lance Jones, Purdue: The Mackey Arena fan favorite was hit and miss, but his first two shots were off target 3s. One hit the front of the rim and rolled in. The next banked in. Those two shots got Purdue off to a good start. Jones finished with 13 points.

Braden Smith, Purdue: Smith's shot wasn't on target, but the sophomore point guard has proven time and time again he can beat you in different ways. It was yet another near triple-double for the surefire All-Big Ten selection with 10 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds.

