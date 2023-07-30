3M Open payout: Lee Hodges' big pay day; J.T. Poston's costly triple bogey

Lee Hodges won his first PGA Tour event in dominating fashion, claiming the 3M Open by seven shots on Sunday. Hodges earned $1.404 million for his triumph.

J.T. Poston was among a trio of players who tied for second. Poston was in solo second place before a triple bogey on his final hole dropped him into the pack. That proved to be a $260,000 difference as Poston would have earned $850,000 had he finished alone in second.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at TPC Twin Cities.

1

Lee Hodges

500.00

1,404,000.00

T2

Martin Laird

208.33

590,200.00

T2

J.T. Poston

208.33

590,200.00

T2

Kevin Streelman

208.33

590,200.00

T5

Keith Mitchell

105.00

301,275.00

T5

Dylan Wu

105.00

301,275.00

T7

Aaron Baddeley

85.00

245,050.00

T7

Tony Finau

85.00

245,050.00

T7

Sam Ryder

85.00

245,050.00

T10

Cam Davis

70.00

196,950.00

T10

Emiliano Grillo

70.00

196,950.00

T10

Sam Stevens

70.00

196,950.00

T13

Zac Blair

53.14

135,664.29

T13

Garrick Higgo

53.14

135,664.29

T13

Beau Hossler

53.14

135,664.29

T13

Alex Noren

53.14

135,664.29

T13

Nick Hardy

53.14

135,664.28

T13

Billy Horschel

53.14

135,664.28

T13

Callum Tarren

53.14

135,664.28

T20

Jason Dufner

39.21

82,178.58

T20

Tyson Alexander

39.21

82,178.57

T20

Tyler Duncan

39.21

82,178.57

T20

Ben Griffin

39.21

82,178.57

T20

Tom Hoge

39.21

82,178.57

T20

Aaron Rai

39.21

82,178.57

T20

Matti Schmid

39.21

82,178.57

T27

Doug Ghim

31.00

58,110.00

T27

Chesson Hadley

31.00

58,110.00

T27

S.H. Kim

31.00

58,110.00

T30

Kramer Hickok

23.71

46,744.29

T30

Stephan Jaeger

23.71

46,744.29

T30

Hideki Matsuyama

23.71

46,744.29

T30

Doc Redman

23.71

46,744.29

T30

Eric Cole

23.71

46,744.28

T30

Mackenzie Hughes

23.71

46,744.28

T30

Max McGreevy

23.71

46,744.28

T37

Stewart Cink

16.50

34,710.00

T37

Adam Long

16.50

34,710.00

T37

Patrick Rodgers

16.50

34,710.00

T37

J.J. Spaun

16.50

34,710.00

T37

Adam Svensson

16.50

34,710.00

T37

Kevin Yu

16.50

34,710.00

T43

MJ Daffue

10.71

24,726.00

T43

Paul Haley II

10.71

24,726.00

T43

Matt Kuchar

10.71

24,726.00

T43

David Lipsky

10.71

24,726.00

T43

Justin Lower

10.71

24,726.00

T43

Justin Suh

10.71

24,726.00

T43

Matt Wallace

10.71

24,726.00

T50

Peter Kuest

-

19,578.00

T50

Trey Mullinax

8.00

19,578.00

T50

Vincent Norrman

8.00

19,578.00

T53

Brice Garnett

6.32

18,447.00

T53

Russell Knox

6.32

18,447.00

T53

Chad Ramey

6.32

18,447.00

T53

Brandt Snedeker

6.32

18,447.00

T57

Ryan Gerard

-

17,706.00

T57

Nate Lashley

5.20

17,706.00

T57

Grayson Murray

5.20

17,706.00

T57

Henrik Norlander

5.20

17,706.00

T57

Brandon Wu

5.20

17,706.00

T62

Frankie Capan III

-

17,160.00

T62

James Hahn

4.50

17,160.00

T64

Ludvig Aberg

3.80

16,614.00

T64

Kevin Chappell

3.80

16,614.00

T64

Trevor Cone

3.80

16,614.00

T64

Kaito Onishi

-

16,614.00

T64

Matthias Schwab

3.80

16,614.00

69

S.Y. Noh

3.20

16,146.00

70

C.T. Pan

3.00

15,990.00

71

Ben Taylor

2.90

15,834.00

T72

Jim Herman

2.75

15,600.00

T72

Augusto Núñez

2.75

15,600.00