3M Open payout: Lee Hodges' big pay day; J.T. Poston's costly triple bogey
Lee Hodges won his first PGA Tour event in dominating fashion, claiming the 3M Open by seven shots on Sunday. Hodges earned $1.404 million for his triumph.
J.T. Poston was among a trio of players who tied for second. Poston was in solo second place before a triple bogey on his final hole dropped him into the pack. That proved to be a $260,000 difference as Poston would have earned $850,000 had he finished alone in second.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at TPC Twin Cities.
1
Lee Hodges
500.00
1,404,000.00
T2
Martin Laird
208.33
590,200.00
T2
J.T. Poston
208.33
590,200.00
T2
Kevin Streelman
208.33
590,200.00
T5
Keith Mitchell
105.00
301,275.00
T5
Dylan Wu
105.00
301,275.00
T7
Aaron Baddeley
85.00
245,050.00
T7
Tony Finau
85.00
245,050.00
T7
Sam Ryder
85.00
245,050.00
T10
70.00
196,950.00
T10
Emiliano Grillo
70.00
196,950.00
T10
Sam Stevens
70.00
196,950.00
T13
Zac Blair
53.14
135,664.29
T13
Garrick Higgo
53.14
135,664.29
T13
Beau Hossler
53.14
135,664.29
T13
Alex Noren
53.14
135,664.29
T13
53.14
135,664.28
T13
Billy Horschel
53.14
135,664.28
T13
Callum Tarren
53.14
135,664.28
T20
Jason Dufner
39.21
82,178.58
T20
Tyson Alexander
39.21
82,178.57
T20
Tyler Duncan
39.21
82,178.57
T20
Ben Griffin
39.21
82,178.57
T20
Tom Hoge
39.21
82,178.57
T20
Aaron Rai
39.21
82,178.57
T20
Matti Schmid
39.21
82,178.57
T27
Doug Ghim
31.00
58,110.00
T27
Chesson Hadley
31.00
58,110.00
T27
S.H. Kim
31.00
58,110.00
T30
Kramer Hickok
23.71
46,744.29
T30
Stephan Jaeger
23.71
46,744.29
T30
Hideki Matsuyama
23.71
46,744.29
T30
Doc Redman
23.71
46,744.29
T30
Eric Cole
23.71
46,744.28
T30
Mackenzie Hughes
23.71
46,744.28
T30
Max McGreevy
23.71
46,744.28
T37
Stewart Cink
16.50
34,710.00
T37
Adam Long
16.50
34,710.00
T37
Patrick Rodgers
16.50
34,710.00
T37
J.J. Spaun
16.50
34,710.00
T37
Adam Svensson
16.50
34,710.00
T37
Kevin Yu
16.50
34,710.00
T43
MJ Daffue
10.71
24,726.00
T43
Paul Haley II
10.71
24,726.00
T43
Matt Kuchar
10.71
24,726.00
T43
David Lipsky
10.71
24,726.00
T43
Justin Lower
10.71
24,726.00
T43
Justin Suh
10.71
24,726.00
T43
Matt Wallace
10.71
24,726.00
T50
Peter Kuest
-
19,578.00
T50
Trey Mullinax
8.00
19,578.00
T50
Vincent Norrman
8.00
19,578.00
T53
Brice Garnett
6.32
18,447.00
T53
Russell Knox
6.32
18,447.00
T53
Chad Ramey
6.32
18,447.00
T53
Brandt Snedeker
6.32
18,447.00
T57
Ryan Gerard
-
17,706.00
T57
Nate Lashley
5.20
17,706.00
T57
Grayson Murray
5.20
17,706.00
T57
Henrik Norlander
5.20
17,706.00
T57
Brandon Wu
5.20
17,706.00
T62
Frankie Capan III
-
17,160.00
T62
James Hahn
4.50
17,160.00
T64
Ludvig Aberg
3.80
16,614.00
T64
Kevin Chappell
3.80
16,614.00
T64
Trevor Cone
3.80
16,614.00
T64
Kaito Onishi
-
16,614.00
T64
Matthias Schwab
3.80
16,614.00
69
S.Y. Noh
3.20
16,146.00
70
C.T. Pan
3.00
15,990.00
71
Ben Taylor
2.90
15,834.00
T72
Jim Herman
2.75
15,600.00
T72
Augusto Núñez
2.75
15,600.00