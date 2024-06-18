3A All-Idaho softball team: Top 23 players in the classification make the all-state team

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

3A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mal Kelsey

Kimberly, jr., P

Last year’s player of the year and the defending state champs took everyone’s best shot. But she shook the target off her back to lead the Bulldogs to another crown. She went 14-2 with a 2.18 ERA inside the circle, striking out 140 and walking 26 in 102 innings.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ryan Trappen

Kimberly

An assistant on last year’s title team, the first-year head coach led Kimberly to another championship in dominating fashion.

FIRST TEAM

Maelynn Durham

Gooding, sr., P

The North Idaho College commit led 3A with 213 Ks in 129 innings, going 11-7 with a 3.77 ERA to make the first team for a third time.

Dani Sitts

Homedale, sr., P

Another three-time first-team pick, the Hastings College commit went 9-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 122 strikeouts. She also hit .500 with 28 RBIs.

Addi Clark

Kimberly, so., P

She gave the state champs a lethal No. 2 arm. The Sawtooth MVP went 8-0 with a 2.40 ERA while hitting .510 with eight home runs.

Logan Walsh

Timberlake, sr., C

She set an all-class state tournament record with six home runs and rewrote her school record book, hitting .466 with 10 bombs and 48 RBIs.

Olivia Asumendi

Homedale, sr., INF

The 2022 player of the year and College of Idaho commit made all-state for a third time, hitting .582 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs.

Jenna Ambrose

Buhl, jr., INF

The slick-fielding shortstop was the heart of Buhl’s squad, hitting .485 with an .803 slugging percentage, 23 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

Zayne Hall

Homedale, sr., INF

Her college future lies in the rodeo arena. But the quiet leader also carried a big stick, hitting .471 with 35 RBIs for the state runner-up.

Shelby Scharfren

Marsh Valley, sr., INF

The Eagles’ top pitcher was also a monster at the plate, posting a .494 batting average, 10 home runs and 49 RBIs to lead her team to state.

Madi Trappen

Kimberly, so., OF

The sophomore’s stellar eye (three strikeouts) and clutch instincts paid off for the state champs as she hit .394 with 31 RBIs.

Kadence Hansen

Teton, jr., OF

Her big arm, speed (32 stolen bases) and power (.648 slugging percentage) made her a potent weapon as Teton finished fourth at state.

Trista Buescher

Weiser, sr., OF

The lefty led by example and showed a young Weiser outfield the ropes. She hit .594 with 20 RBIs to lead the Wolverines to state.