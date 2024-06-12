3A All-Idaho baseball team: The top talent in the division earns all-state honors

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

3A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dillon Fine

Homedale, sr., P/SS

A unanimous selection, the Utah signee led 3A in wins (12-0), ERA (0.36) and strikeouts with a 93 mph fastball. A true two-way threat, he also led 3A in batting average (.551), on-base percentage (.640), hits (51), doubles (11), triples (five), runs (51) and stolen bases (24).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brady Gardner

Sugar-Salem

He led the Diggers on a 17-game winning streak to end the season with the program’s first baseball state championship.

FIRST TEAM

Jakob Cummins

Kimberly, sr., P

The College of Idaho commit went 4-1 with a 0.81 ERA. He struck out 30 in 25 ⅔ innings, holding hitters to a .118 batting average.

Landon Bushong

Fruitland, jr., P

The Grizzlies’ ace finished the year 7-3 with a 1.61 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 innings. His only losses came vs. Homedale and Fine.

Garrett Nelson

Kimberly, sr., P

The Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference MVP went 6-1, posted a 1.27 ERA and struck out 54 in 44 innings. He’s signed with Northeastern Junior College.

Tommy Woodcock

Sugar-Salem, sr., C

A repeat first-team pick, the sure-handed backstop hit .458 while leading 3A in home runs (five) and slugging percentage (.881).

Dawson McInelly

Sugar-Salem, jr., INF

The shortstop and Utah Tech commit stepped up in the biggest games, hitting .381 with a 1.272 OPS, four home runs, 22 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

Titus Vidlak

Fruitland, fr., INF

The freshman middle infielder made quite a first impression, hitting .402 with a .520 on-base percentage, 21 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Jackson Gardner

Sugar-Salem, jr., INF

The Mountain Rivers Conference Player of the Year makes the first team again after hitting .403, including .519 during district and state.

Tate Whitworth

Marsh Valley, so., INF

He hit .305 with 24 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Kent Howell called him “the best shortstop I’ve had in 16 years of coaching at Marsh Valley.”

Will Chappell

Sugar-Salem, jr., OF

The BYU commit is another repeat first-team pick for the state champs. The center fielder hit .376 with three home runs, 29 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Carson Harris

Sugar-Salem, sr., OF

The 3A football player of the year cut an imposing figure on the diamond, too. He hit .456, slugged .676 and went 7-0 on the mound.

Carson Fine

Homedale, so., OF

The 6-3 left fielder played well beyond his years, hitting .455, a program record for a sophomore. He also drove in 26 runs and stole 10 bases.