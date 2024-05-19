3A baseball: Robertson rallies early and hangs on late to defeat West Las Vegas for title

May 18—From the worst possible start to the best possible finish.

That was Robertson's journey on Saturday afternoon as the Cardinals overcame an early four-run deficit to beat cross-town rival West Las Vegas 12-8 in the Class 3A championship game at Santa Ana Star Field.

No. 7 Robertson (19-11) exploded for seven runs in the second inning to erase that early hole and the Cardinals held off the eighth-seeded Dons (23-7) down the stretch to win their first blue trophy since 2019. They beat WLV in the final that year, too.

Robertson remained steady even after the Dons put up a four-spot in the top of the first.

"A lot of people were down, but honestly, we're like a second-half team; we kept our heads up and kept hitting," senior center fielder John Fernandez said.

Robertson coach Leroy Gonzalez knows all about the magic that sometimes can spring forward from being a lower seed. He once led the Cardinals football program to a state title as a 9 seed.

"We've got grit," he said. "All we needed to do was get in the playoffs, and whatever happens, you play your heart out and good things happen."

The best of those being owning the offseason in their hometown during the offseason.

"You always want those bragging rights," Gonzalez said.

How was that attained? Mostly with that huge second inning.

The Cardinals sent 11 batters to the plate in the second. The first six reached base safely, and they had major contributions from the bottom of the lineup, with the 8- and 9-hole hitters, Diego Maez and Elijah Ortiz, both driving in runs with hits.

"I think we've got really good hitters at the top of the lineup, all we needed were those bottom half to get on base for the top half and it worked out kind of good today," Gonzalez said.

It was 8-4 going to the third, and Robertson added a single run in the third and three more in the fourth, which included a huge two-RBI triple from Fernandez.

West Las Vegas' four-run first included three consecutive RBI hits from Javier Montoya, Estevan Collins and EJ Pacheco.

Gonzalez said Robertson was well aware of West Las Vegas' offensive prowess; it was just two days earlier the Dons put up 20 runs against No. 1 seed Cobre.

"You know they're gonna have their big innings. So we just (had) to limit what we gave them," he said "We knew we could score with them, too."