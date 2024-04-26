39th annual Lexus Corporate Run back in Miami as runners hit the streets. Take a look

The Miami Lexus Corporate Run is one of the largest 5K runs in the nation drawing in local runners representing hundreds of companies in South Florida.

The 5k (3.1 mile) run/walk started at 6:45 p.m. at Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd. From there, the runners headed south as the road winds its way through the streets of Downtown Miami.

This year’s Corporate Run, in its 39th year, put about 18,000 runners, walkers or wheelchair users from roughly 700 companies on the streets of downtown Miami. If these numbers hold, the figures would top the 2023 Lexus Miami Corporate Run. Last April, the event drew 14,113 participants from 539 companies.

Here’s what the 2024 Miami run looked like:

A Runner exercises during a warm up session before the start of the race as her unhappy companion cries in the stroller.

Runners warm up in Bayfront Park before the start of the race in Downtown Miami.

Doing push-ups during warm ups before the start of the race in Bayfront Park.

One runner does extra push-ups as he warms up before the start of the race.

Runners take off from the starting line in front of Bayfront Park on Biscayne Boulevard heading south. The annual 5K race is referred to as “South Florida’s Largest Office Party” with over seventeen thousand registered runners and hundreds of companies represented.