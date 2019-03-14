39 of the Top 100 free agents remain available

Free agency moved faster than ever in the NFL this year, but there are still plenty of good players available.

In our Free Agent Top 100, 39 players remain available as of Thursday morning.

Most of the top players have either been franchised or have signed: The top two available players are former Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby at No. 18 and former Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh at No. 23.

Other well-known players still on the market include receiver Golden Tate, defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson, defensive end Bruce Irvin, linebacker Justin Houston, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix linebacker, Clay Matthews, receiver Randall Cobb and kicker Stephen Gostkowski.