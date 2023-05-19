39 QBs ranked ahead of Desmond Ridder by Chris Simms

The Atlanta Falcons upgraded just about every position on their roster over the course of the 2023 offseason, but the quarterback position is still a question mark in the minds of national analysts.

Desmond Ridder, a third-round pick in 2022, is entering the year as the top QB on Atlanta’s depth chart. The former Cincinnati standout started the final four games last season, throwing for 708 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Falcons went 2-2 with Ridder under center, and despite head coach Arthur Smith saying he expects the second-year QB to “take the next step” this season, many are taking a wait-and-see approach before they buy in.

So where does Ridder land on Chris Simms’ top 40 quarterbacks going into the 2023 season? Dead last at No. 40.

Ridder is ranked behind Sam Howell (No. 39), Bryce Young (No. 38), C.J. Stroud (No. 37) and Anthony Richardson (No. 36).

Considering Ridder’s lack of experience, it’s hard to argue against him being ranked near the bottom, but to be ranked below a bunch of guys who have yet to take an NFL snap is somewhat questionable. Simms did say there was a lot to like about the Falcons QB, and that he saw improvement last season:

As much this ranking may frustrate Falcons fans who are used to feeling disrespected by the national media, it’s understandable for analysts to take a wait-and-see approach.

Atlanta is clearly building a team that doesn’t need to rely on quarterback play to win games. The Falcons drafted running back Bijan Robinson and re-signed two key offensive linemen to massive contracts.

This will be a run-first offense, which actually sets Ridder up for success more so than some of the other first-year starters. Until analysts see it for themselves, though, Ridder will continue to be disrespected in rankings like these.

