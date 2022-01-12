39 days to NASCAR’s Cup Series season opener

With just 39 days to go before the green flag drops for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, this is a brief look at 2021 driver stats and what’s ahead in the new season. Kyle Busch and others in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will be covered this week. Since many teams have yet to firm up their 2022 plans, follow NASCAR Headlines and "Player" News on this website for the latest updates. The tentative list of Cup Driver/Team lineups shown below is for those who plan on entering all events, including teams with multiple drivers splitting time in one car.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

2021: William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports #24 Chevrolet Camaro), a Charlotte , North Carolina native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored one win (the February 28th race at Homestead-Miami Speedway), 12 top-five and 20 top-ten finishes, had an 8.7 average start, a 13.6 average finish and led 425 laps. With the Homestead win, Byron earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16. He advanced to the Round of 12 but was eliminated from the Playoffs before the start of the Round of 8. Byron closed out the rest of the season 10th in the NCS driver standings.

2022: Byron has signed a contract with HMS through 2022 to stay in the #24 Chevy. Rudy Fugle will continue as his crew chief. Axalta, Liberty University and Valvoline will also continue through 2022 as Byron’s sponsors.

2021: Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing #18 Toyota Camry), a Las Vegas, Nevada native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored two wins (May 2nd at Kansas Speedway and June 27th at Pocono Raceway), 14 top-five and 22 top-ten finishes, had a 10.4 average start, a 12.8 average finish and led 334 laps. With the wins, Busch earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16, advanced through the Round of 12 and the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race. He closed out the rest of the season 9th in the NCS driver standings. Busch entered five Xfinity Series races driving JGR’s #54 Toyota Supra and won all five events. He also drove his own KBM #51 Toyota Tundra in five truck races; won two races, finished 2nd in the other three.

2022: Kyle Busch is signed through at least 2022 as driver in JGR’s #18 Camry. Ben Beshore will return as crew chief for the team. M&M’s has announced they will “depart NASCAR following the end of 2022” but will continue covering several races for the #18 Camry this season. Other sponsors, Interstate Batteries, Sport Clips, Stanley and Rheem, will return as primary sponsors for the other events.

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

2021: Jeb Burton (Kaulig Racing #10 Chevrolet Camaro), a Halifax, Virginia native, entered all 33 NXS races. He scored one win (April 24th at Talladega Superspeedway), seven top-fives, 16 top-tens, had an 8.7 average start, a 13.6 average finish and led 84 laps. The Talladega victory earned him a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12 but he was eliminated before the Round of 8. He closed out the rest of the season 10th in the NXS driver standings.

2022: At the end of 2021, Burton announced he would not return to Kaulig Racing in 2022. Landon Cassill has already been announced as the new driver of the #10 Camaro. Burton has joined Our Motorsports, with a two-year contract, to pilot the #27 Chevrolet Camaro in the Xfinity Series. Chad Walter will be handling the crew chief work for the team. No word yet on sponsorship for the #27. Burton will have Brett Moffitt and Anthony Alfredo as teammates at Our Motorsports.

2021: Myatt Snider (Richard Childress Racing #2 Chevrolet Camaro), a Charlotte, North Carolina native, entered all 33 NXS races. He scored one win (February 27th at Homestead-Miami Speedway), 11 top-tens, had an average start of 12.8, an average finish of 17.0 and led 9 laps. Snider earned a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12 but was eliminated before the Round of 8. He closed out the rest of the season 9th in the NXS driver standings.

2022: Snider moved to Jordan Anderson Racing (an affiliate of RCR) to drive the #31 Chevrolet Camaro full-time this season. He brought longtime sponsor TaxSlayer with him to JAR. The team will field Chevys built by RCR and use engines supplied by ECR (Earnhardt-Childress Racing). Artie Haire will be the crew chief for the #31 team.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

2021: Carson Hocevar (Niece Motorsports #42 Chevrolet Silverado), a Portage, Michigan native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored three top-fives, eight top-tens, had a 9.2 average start, a 12.8 average finish and led 42 laps. His best finish was 2nd place in the May 28th race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10, advanced to the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 10th in the NTS driver standings.

2022: Hocevar will return full-time in Niece’s #42 Silverado. Cody Efaw will also continue as crew chief. Nothing firm yet on sponsors for the team.

2021: Austin Hill (Hattori Racing Enterprises #16 Toyota Tundra), a Winston, Georgia native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored two wins (July 9th at Knoxville (IA) Raceway and August 7th at the Watkins Glen International road coarse), eight top-fives, 15 top-tens, had an 8.2 average start, an 11.2 average finish and led 75 laps. He earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10 but was eliminated before the Round of 8. Hill closed out the rest of the season 9th in the NTS driver standings.

2022: Late in the 2021 season, Hill made it known that he would not return to Hattori’s Truck team. Richard Childress Racing announced in October that Hill joined RCR’s Xfinity Series stable to drive full-time in 2022. The car number, crew chief and sponsors have not been revealed at this time. Tyler Ankrum was signed to drive Hill’s former Hattori Racing #16 Tundra in 2022.

2022 Tentative NCS Series Team Chart