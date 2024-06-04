382-appearance Manchester City star ‘promised’ €70 million yearly salary amid crunch contract talks

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly been promised a huge annual salary by two Saudi Arabian clubs.

The midfielder, who is set to captain Belgium at the European Championships in Germany later this month, is facing growing questions surrounding his Manchester City future after entering the final year of his current deal.

De Bruyne is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of next season but is bracing for transfer offers from both Saudi Arabia and the MLS this summer, with Manchester City officials facing a major dilemma regarding the player’s future.

Manchester City are set for contract extension talks with the Belgian, as Etihad officials bid to avoid a senior exodus in the summer of 2025, when manager Pep Guardiola is also out of contract in east Manchester.

The midfielder could further extend his stay at Manchester City, with De Bruyne having recently marked his ninth campaign with the Sky Blues by winning his sixth Premier League title.

De Bruyne has made 382 appearances and scored 102 goals since arriving in 2015, however the defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in the Emirates FA Cup last month could be the Belgian’s last for the Sky Blues, after the midfielder threw his future into major doubt.

Speaking during an interview with outlet HLN Sport, De Bruyne revealed that he would be “open” to moving to Saudi Arabia, where a big-money transfer could be facilitated.

The outlet further reveal that Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr would ‘like’ to sign the midfielder, and that the two sides have ‘promised’ De Bruyne a contract in excess of €70 million yearly.

The midfielder is claimed to have still not formally ‘rejected’ the offers, with talks having also been held with MLS side San Diego FC.

De Bruyne would join former Manchester City pair Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte in the Middle Eastern country, with the forward and defender having both moved to the Saudi Pro-League last summer.