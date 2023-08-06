These 38 players are locks for the Jets 53-man roster
The Jets got an early start to camp due to playing in the Hall of Fame Game. So the team is about two weeks into camp and have one preseason game under their belts. At this point, we can start to get a sense of which players are in good shape to make the 53-man roster and how the team will look from top to bottom. So with a handful of practices in the books, let’s run through the players that seem like locks at this point to make the 53-man roster for the Jets.
Some players may feel like they have a good chance to make the roster, like some of the running backs, but competition and numbers at various positions will give the Jets plenty of decisions to make for the final few open spots.