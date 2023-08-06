These 38 players are locks for the Jets 53-man roster

The Jets got an early start to camp due to playing in the Hall of Fame Game. So the team is about two weeks into camp and have one preseason game under their belts. At this point, we can start to get a sense of which players are in good shape to make the 53-man roster and how the team will look from top to bottom. So with a handful of practices in the books, let’s run through the players that seem like locks at this point to make the 53-man roster for the Jets.

Some players may feel like they have a good chance to make the roster, like some of the running backs, but competition and numbers at various positions will give the Jets plenty of decisions to make for the final few open spots.

QB Aaron Rodgers

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 — Quarterback, Aaron Rodgers during the Jets OTA.

QB Zach Wilson

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

RB Breece Hall

Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

RB Michael Carter

Nov 27, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

WR Garrett Wilson

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) runs in the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

WR Allen Lazard

Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard are among the new faces on the New York Jets roster for 2023.

WR Mecole Hardman

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 — Mecole Hardman Jr. and quarterback, Aaron Rodgers during the Jets OTA.

TE Tyler Conklin

New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin (83) makes a one-handed catch as Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) approaches in the second quarter of the football game between the New York Jets and host Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, FL.

Aug 28, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) catches the ball before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

TE Jeremy Ruckert

New York Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert (89) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of an NFL pre-season football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Jets defeated the Eagles 24-21. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

OT Duane Brown

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA;

New York Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown (71) celebrates the Jets taking over to ice the game in the 4th quarter against the Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

OG Laken Tomlinson

Dec 11, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets guard Laken Tomlinson (78) on the sidelines before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Center Connor McGovern

New York Jets’ general manager Joe Douglas, right, talks with Connor McGovern during a practice at the NFL football team’s training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Florham Park, NJ July 19, 2023 — Offensive lineman, Alijah Vera-Tucker being interviewed as players arrived today to participate in the NY Jets 2023 Training Camp at their practice facility in Florham Park, NJ.

OT Max Mitchell

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Max Mitchell (61) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Center Joe Tippmann

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) takes the snap from center Joe Tippmann (66) against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OG Wes Schweitzer

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team offensive guard Wes Schweitzer (71) following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Edge Carl Lawson

Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson (58) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

DT Quinnen Williams

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) celebrates a defensive stop being Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

DT Al Woods

Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) during an NFL International Series game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Edge Jermaine Johnson

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 — Linebacker Jermaine Johnson during the Jets OTA.

DT Quinton Jefferson

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass as Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) attempts the tackle during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

DT Solomon Thomas

Jul 31, 2023; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas (94) participates in drills during the New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Edge Micheal Clemons

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kellen Mond (7) throws a pass over the defense of New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) during the first quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Edge Will McDonald IV

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (99) against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) tackles Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

LB Quincy Williams

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Godwin Igwebuike (38) for a fourth down stop during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jamien Sherwood

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) tackles Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the first quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

CB Sauce Gardner

Oct 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver River Cracraft (85) from quarterback Skylar Thompson (not shown) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

CB D.J. Reed

Florham Park, NJ July 19, 2023 — Cornerback, DJ Reed being interviewed as players arrived today to participate in the NY Jets 2023 Training Camp at their practice facility in Florham Park, NJ.

NB Michael Carter II

Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) and cornerback Brandin Echols (26) celebrate after a play from cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Jordan Whitehead

Safety, Jordan Whitehead addresses the media during the opening day of the 2022 New York Jets Training Camp in Florham Park, NJ on July 27, 2022.

Opening Of The 2022 New York Jets Training Camp In Florham Park Nj On July 27 2022

Safety Tony Adams

Jan 8, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets safety Tony Adams (22) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Adrian Amos

Jan 1, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) makes a second quarter interception against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker Greg Zuerlein

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Jets place kicker Greg Zuerlein (6) makes a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Punter Thomas Morstead

Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Jets punter Thomas Morstead (left) talks with long snapper Thomas Hennessy (42) before the match against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

LS Thomas Hennessy

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 08: Thomas Hennessy #42 of the New York Jets looks on before the game against the New York Giants during a preseason matchup at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

