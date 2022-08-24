38 players who are considered locks for the Rams’ 53-man roster

When you think about the number of cuts teams must make before next Tuesday, you quickly realize A) how many players are going to be left without jobs and B) how difficult it is to make an NFL roster.

It’s even more challenging when you consider how many roster spots are already locked up before final cuts are made. Looking at the Rams’ 80-man roster, there are 38 players who should be considered locks to make the 53-man team next week.

That leaves only 15 spots up for grabs – and that’s only based on our analysis. The coaching staff probably sees several other players as being locks, too.

Here are the 38 players we view as being guaranteed a roster spot this year.

Quarterback (1)

Matthew Stafford

I’m not ready to call John Wolford or Bryce Perkins locks to make the team just yet. They both should make it, but the Rams could also keep just one of the two – and we don’t know for sure who that one might be.

Sean McVay said after the second preseason game that the Rams are continuing to evaluate the backup quarterback position, suggesting Wolford hasn’t definitively secured that spot.

Running back (3)

Cam Akers Darrell Henderson Jr. Kyren Williams

Akers and Henderson are obviously going to make it, and Williams is a fifth-round rookie at a position that doesn’t have much depth. McVay has also said he expects Williams to be a contributor this season, a good sign for the rookie running back.

Jake Funk should make the team, too, but he’s not necessarily a lock to do so.

Wide receiver (6)

Cooper Kupp Allen Robinson Van Jefferson Ben Skowronek Tutu Atwell Brandon Powell

Jacob Harris and Lance McCutcheon are absent from this list, but I would put at least Harris in the “very likely to make it” category. McCutcheon isn’t far behind, especially after the team cut Kendall Blanton at tight end.

The top six are virtually set, almost guaranteeing the Rams keep at least six wideouts.

Tight end (2)

Tyler Higbee Brycen Hopkins

I probably would’ve considered Blanton a lock before he was cut on Saturday, which shows how little we truly know about what the coaching staff thinks about a player. Now, the position is down to Higbee and Hopkins, who could be the only two tight ends to make the team initially this year.

Offensive line (6)

Joe Noteboom David Edwards Brian Allen Coleman Shelton Rob Havenstein A.J. Jackson

Based on the way McVay has talked about Jackson and the job he’s done in the preseason, it’s hard to see him not making the 53-man roster as the swing tackle, or at the very least as the backup left tackle.

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. is right there on the fringe of making the team, too, recently receiving some praise from McVay for his development.

Defensive line (3)

Aaron Donald Greg Gaines A’Shawn Robinson

Marquise Copeland hasn’t played in the preseason yet, which is a very strong indication that he’s locked up a roster spot. But I’m hesitant to put him in the “lock” category just in case there’s some other reason he hasn’t been playing.

Michael Hoecht and Jonah Williams are close to making the team, as well.

Inside linebacker (2)

Bobby Wagner Ernest Jones

Travin Howard remains on the PUP list, and if he starts the year there, he’ll miss the first four games of the season. If healthy, though, he’s going to make the 53-man roster.

Christian Rozeboom is a near-lock, as well, especially seeing as he hasn’t played at all this preseason. He’ll be the third or fourth linebacker, depending on Howard’s health.

Outside linebacker (3)

Leonard Floyd Justin Hollins Terrell Lewis

It’s slightly concerning that the Rams only have three roster locks at outside linebacker, and two of them have dealt with injuries in the last two years. But that’s the state of their pass rush, needing someone to step up and help this group.

Daniel Hardy is likely to start the year on IR, but he’ll need to make the 53-man roster first. One of Benton Whitley, Chris Garrett, Keir Thomas and Brayden Thomas is likely to make it, too.

Cornerback (6)

Jalen Ramsey Troy Hill David Long Jr. Robert Rochell Decobie Durant Derion Kendrick

Talk about depth. The Rams suddenly have six cornerbacks who seem capable of being starters at some point this season, even with Durant and Kendrick being unproven rookies. Rochell, Durant and Kendrick have all made standout plays at some point this preseason, locking themselves into roster spots as the backup corners.

Duron Lowe and Grant Haley would be next in line if the Rams keep more than six.

Safety (3)

Jordan Fuller Nick Scott Taylor Rapp

Terrell Burgess unfortunately can’t be considered a roster lock. He’s probably going to make the team, but there isn’t a 100% chance of that happening. The other three, yes. They haven’t played at all this preseason and will all get meaningful snaps in 2022.

Russ Yeast, Dan Isom and T.J. Carter are the other undrafted rookies battling to make the team.

Specialists (3)

K Matt Gay P Riley Dixon LS Matthew Orzech

There’s no longer a competition at punter, and both Gay and Orzech were entrenched in their roles prior to camp even starting. They’re not going anywhere.

