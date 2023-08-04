Here are our 38 locks for the Cowboys 53-man roster
As Week 2 of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 training camp reaches the back end, it’s time to once again take stock in what observers do and don’t know about the coming version of a regular season roster. It’s clear the Cowboys have one of the most talented top-end rosters in the league. The star power on display in Oxnard is obvious. The team swapped out Ezkiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz in exchange for Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore and didn’t lose any of their other key components from their back-to-back 12 win seasons.
But is the team deep enough? That’s a matter of opinion. In evaluating the 90-man offseason roster, it’s clear (to this writer, at least) that the team has about 70% of its initial 53 already decided. Between talent, upside and to a lesser degree expense, there are a clear 38 players who are going to make it, leaving 52 players battling it out for the final 15 roster spots and 16 practice squad opportunities. Here’s a look at the first batch; those who will certainly be active come Week 1, barring injury.
QB Dak Prescott
QB Dak Prescott
RB Tony Pollard
RB Tony Pollard
RB Deuce Vaughn
RB Deuce Vaughn
TE Jake Ferguson
TE Jake Ferguson
TE Luke Schoonmaker
TE Luke Schoonmaker
TE Peyton Hendershot
TE Peyton Hendershot
WR CeeDee Lamb
WR CeeDee Lamb
WR Brandin Cooks
WR Brandin Cooks
WR Michael Gallup
WR Michael Gallup
WR Jalen Tolbert
WR Jalen Tolbert
WR/KR Kavontae Turpin
WR/KR Kavontae Turpin
OT Tyron Smith
OT Tyron Smith
OG Tyler Smith
OG Tyler Smith
Center Tyler Biadasz
Center Tyler Biadasz
RG Zack Martin
RG Zack Martin
RT Terence Steele
RT Terence Steele
IOL Matt Farniok
IOL Matt Farniok
Edge Micah Parsons
Edge Micah Parsons
Edge DeMarcus Lawrence
Edge DeMarcus Lawrence
Edge Dorance Armstrong
Edge Dorance Armstrong
Edge Sam Williams
Edge Sam Williams
Edge Dante Fowler
Edge Dante Fowler
NT Mazi Smith
NT Mazi Smith
DT Osa Odighizuwa
DT Osa Odighizuwa
LB Leighton Vander Esch
LB Leighton Vander Esch
LB Damone Clark
LB Damone Clark
LB DeMarvion Overshown
LB DeMarvion Overshown
LB Jabril Cox
LB Jabril Cox
CB Trevon Diggs
CB Trevon Diggs
CB Stephon Gilmore
CB Stephon Gilmore
CB DaRon Bland
CB DaRon Bland
CB Eric Scott, Jr.
CB Eric Scott, Jr.
DB Israel Mukuamu
DB Israel Mukuamu
Safety Donovan Wilson
Safety Donovan Wilson
Safety Malik Hooker
Safety Malik Hooker
Safety Jayron Kearse
Safety Jayron Kearse
Punter Bryan Anger
Punter Bryan Anger
Long Snapper Trent Sieg
Long Snapper Trent Sieg