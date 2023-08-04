Here are our 38 locks for the Cowboys 53-man roster

As Week 2 of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 training camp reaches the back end, it’s time to once again take stock in what observers do and don’t know about the coming version of a regular season roster. It’s clear the Cowboys have one of the most talented top-end rosters in the league. The star power on display in Oxnard is obvious. The team swapped out Ezkiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz in exchange for Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore and didn’t lose any of their other key components from their back-to-back 12 win seasons.

But is the team deep enough? That’s a matter of opinion. In evaluating the 90-man offseason roster, it’s clear (to this writer, at least) that the team has about 70% of its initial 53 already decided. Between talent, upside and to a lesser degree expense, there are a clear 38 players who are going to make it, leaving 52 players battling it out for the final 15 roster spots and 16 practice squad opportunities. Here’s a look at the first batch; those who will certainly be active come Week 1, barring injury.

QB Dak Prescott

Aug 1, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

RB Tony Pollard

Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) answers questions during a news conference following practice at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

RB Deuce Vaughn

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn (42) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TE Jake Ferguson

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 24: Jake Ferguson #87 of the Dallas Cowboys jumps over Jason Pinnock #27 of the New York Giants during the second half at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

TE Luke Schoonmaker

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TE Peyton Hendershot

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot (89) wears a Guardian helmet cap during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR CeeDee Lamb

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Brandin Cooks

Aug 1, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

WR Michael Gallup

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jalen Tolbert

Aug 1, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (18) runs during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys widere ceiver KaVontae Turpin (9) returns the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

OT Tyron Smith

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith (77) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OG Tyler Smith

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Center Tyler Biadasz

Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) takes a snap from center Tyler Biadasz (63) during training camp drills at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

RG Zack Martin

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 30: Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys leaves the field after a win against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

RT Terence Steele

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

IOL Matt Farniok

Jul 31, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Matt Farniok (68) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Edge Micah Parsons

Jul 31, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Edge DeMarcus Lawrence

Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) reaches around linebacker coach Scott McCurley during training camp drills at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Edge Dorance Armstrong

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong holds seven-month old daughter Serenity Armstrong during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Edge Sam Williams

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Edge Dante Fowler

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler (56) wears a Guardian helmet cap during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NT Mazi Smith

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith (58) wears a Guardian helmet cap during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DT Osa Odighizuwa

Jul 31, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

LB Leighton Vander Esch

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LB Damone Clark

Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (33) walks onto the field for the first day of training camp drills at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LB DeMarvion Overshown

Aug 1, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (35) runs during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jabril Cox

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox (14) wears a Guardian helmet cap during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CB Trevon Diggs

Jul 31, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

CB Stephon Gilmore

Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore (21) answers questions during a news conference following practice at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

CB DaRon Bland

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CB Eric Scott, Jr.

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott (37) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DB Israel Mukuamu

Jul 27, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Israel Mukuamu (24) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Donovan Wilson

Dec 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) reacts after a fourth down play during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Malik Hooker

Aug 1, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Jayron Kearse

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Punter Bryan Anger

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel (right) and punter Bryan Anger (5) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Long Snapper Trent Sieg

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys long snapper Trent Sieg (43) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire