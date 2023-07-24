37 players report to Vikings training Camp on Sunday

Minnesota Vikings training camp has officially begun.

On Sunday, 37 players reported to the team’s training facility for the start of training camp.

Alongside quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Jaren Hall, and Nick Mullens were the Vikings’ 2023 draft class, undrafted rookies, and select veteran players.

The list of veteran players to report on Sunday included right tackle Brian O’Neill, defensive end Harrison Phillips, and defensive tackle Ross Blacklock.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison, the Vikings’ first-round selection, also reported on Sunday.

Addison, — who was cited earlier this week for speed and reckless driving in Minnesota — missed most of the Vikings’ off-season program with a minor injury but was not put on any of the NFL injury lists to start training camp.

The rest of the Vikings are expected to report on Monday.

The big name to keep an eye on for Monday is edge rusher Danielle Hunter. Hunter, 28, has previously expressed displeasure with his contract, missing two days of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire