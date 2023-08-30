All 37 players released, waived, and traded by the Chiefs on Tuesday
The Kansas City Chiefs had to part ways with many talented players yesterday, and there were plenty of surprises when cuts were announced throughout the morning and afternoon.
Players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, L’Jarius Sneed and Isiah Pacheco were all, obviously, unaffected by the onslaught of releases, but others who weren’t so established on Kansas City’s roster weren’t. While late-August cuts are nothing new, fans saw some of their favorite Chiefs exposed to the NFL waiver system, which may mean that they find a new home this week.
With the 2023 season kickoff set to take place on August 7, Kansas City had to make some tough decisions that are sure to play a role in the team’s hopes of championship defense during their coming campaign.
Take a look at the vested veterans, promising prospects, and NFL journeymen who saw their time with the Chiefs come to an unceremonious end on Tuesday: