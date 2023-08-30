All 37 players released, waived, and traded by the Chiefs on Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs had to part ways with many talented players yesterday, and there were plenty of surprises when cuts were announced throughout the morning and afternoon.

Players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, L’Jarius Sneed and Isiah Pacheco were all, obviously, unaffected by the onslaught of releases, but others who weren’t so established on Kansas City’s roster weren’t. While late-August cuts are nothing new, fans saw some of their favorite Chiefs exposed to the NFL waiver system, which may mean that they find a new home this week.

With the 2023 season kickoff set to take place on August 7, Kansas City had to make some tough decisions that are sure to play a role in the team’s hopes of championship defense during their coming campaign.

Take a look at the vested veterans, promising prospects, and NFL journeymen who saw their time with the Chiefs come to an unceremonious end on Tuesday:

TE Kendall Blanton

Missouri tight end Kendall Blanton

DB Deon Bush

Kansas City Chiefs' Deon Bush

OL Austin Reiter

Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter

DL Danny Shelton

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Danny Shelton

DB Dicaprio Bootle

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Dicaprio Bootle

DB Ekow Boye-Doe

Kansas sophomore safety O.J. Burroughs (5) drops a kickoff return as Kansas State senior cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe (25) lunges for a turnover during the first quarter of Saturday's Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

© Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

QB Shane Buechele

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele

TE Matt Bushman

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Matt Bushman

LB Cole Christiansen

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

DB Anthony Cook

Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) attempts to catch the ball against Texas Longhorns defensive back Anthony Cook

RB Jerrion Ealy

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerrion Ealy

WR Ty Fryfogle

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ty Fryfogle

WR Izaiah Gathings

A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet

OL Chukwuebuka Godrick

Players including Tyrese Owusu-Bediako, Andy Owusu, Ebuka Emmanuel Nzekwe, Ifanyi Paul Anine, Ifeanyi Augustine Nwoye, Kenneth Odumegwu, Jason Godrick, Basil Chijoke Okoye, Ames Laoye and Chibuike Cisom Omemgboji and Arthur Mbahin pose with Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon flags during the NFL International Combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

WR Juwan Green

American Team wide receiver Juwan Green, left, of Albany, attempts a catch only to have it broken up by National Team cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, of Louisiana Tech, during the first half of the Collegiate Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif.

OL Sebastian Gutierrez

Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez

DB Kahlef Hailassie

WKU defensive back Kahlef Hailassie, 12, celebrates with teammates Juwuan Jones, 34, left, and JaQues Evans, 3, right, after Hailassie intercepted a pass during an NCAA football game between Western Kentucky University and Florida International University on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky. WKU beat FIU 73-0.

OL Anderson Hardy

Anderson Hardy #74 of the Appalachian State Mountaineers celebrates defeating the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022 in College Station, Texas.

DL Phil Hoskins

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins

DB Lamar Jackson

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is taken down by Chicago Bears defensive back Lamar Jackson

DL Truman Jones

New Orleans Saints guard Chuck Filiaga (61) blocks against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Truman Jones

DL Joshua Kaindoh

Green Bay Packers quarterback Danny Etling, left, is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (59) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

OL Darian Kinnard

DB Duron Lowe

UTEP Miners defensive back Duron Lowe

DB Isaiah Norman

Isaiah Norman #8 of the Marshall Thundering Herd is helped off the field after injuring his arm in the third quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Huntington, West Virginia.

QB Chris Oladokun

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

RB La'Mical Perine

Kansas City Chiefs running back La'Mical Perine

WR Cornell Powell

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

RB Deneric Prince

Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Deneric Prince (8) runs for a touchdown in the first half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium.

WR Ty Scott

Ty Scott, of Missouri State, during the Bears game against South Dakota State at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022.

© Andrew Jansen/News-Leader

DB Reese Taylor

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Reese Taylor (1) tackles Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull

DL Chris Williams

Defensive Tackle Chris Williams (#66) moves to the next drill Colts camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Colts Camp Practice Continues At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Tuesday Aug 24 2021

© Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar

DL Daniel Wise

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daniel Wise

OL Jerome Carvin (Waived, Injured)

Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Jerome Carvin

LB Olakunle Fatukasi (Waived, Injured)

New England Patriots linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi

WR Nikko Remigio (Waived, Injured)

Ted Gangi

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (Traded to Panthers)

Kansas City Chiefs Ihmir Smith-Marsette during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Red Carpet Ceremony at Union Station.

