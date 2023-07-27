37 days until it is football time in Tennessee

Tennessee will kick off its 2023 football season in 37 days.

Wide receiver Peerless Price wore jersey No. 37 at Tennessee. He appeared in 33 games from 1995-98 for the Vols, recording 138 receptions, 2,212 receiving yards, 19 receiving touchdowns, 122 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 480 kick return yards and one kick return touchdown.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ABC will televise the contest.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

