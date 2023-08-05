37 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 37 for New England

In 37 days, the New England Patriots will host the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in their 2023 regular season opener. So we’re continuing our countdown series by listing every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 37 jersey.

The last player to wear the number in New England was former Patriots running back Damien Harris, who now plays for the Buffalo Bills.

Harris was a powerful runner on the field and an even better leader off it. The former Alabama standout led by example and paved the way for young players like Rhamondre Stevenson to carry the franchise into the future.

Yet, the player most Patriots fans immediately think of when looking back on the No. 37 is New England Patriots Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison. The former three-time All-Pro defensive back played a key role in two of the franchise’s six Super Bowl victories.

He was without question one of the greatest defensive players in franchise history. That alone gives the No. 37 significant value in New England.

Here’s every player that has ever worn the number for the Patriots: (via Pro Football Reference):

RB Damien Harris: 2019-2022

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

S Jordan Richards: 2015-2017

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CB Alfonzo Dennard: 2012-2014

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

DB Rodney Harrison: 2003-2008

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

DB Jimmy Hitchcock: 2002

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

RB Chris Floyd: 1998-2000

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DB Maurice Hurst: 1989-1995

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

RB James McAlister: 1978

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DB Willie Osley: 1974

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DB Ron Gardin: 1971

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

RB Teddy Bailey: 1969

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

