36th Annual JC Scholarship Golf Tournament set for Oct. 7

Aug. 19—The 36th Annual Jacksonville College Scholarship Golf Tournament is scheduled to take place beginning at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, October 7 at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.

This year's tournament will honor Benny and Carole Lybrand.

The tournament format will be a four-person scramble. You may register as a team, or register as an individual and be placed on a team.

The sign-up fee is $100 per person, which covers greens fees, the use of a cart, lunch and prizes.

To register, go to www.jacksonvillecollege.edu/golftournament.

For more information, contact Danny Leatherman, Head Golf Coach, Jacksonville College, dleatherman@jacksonvillecollege.edu.