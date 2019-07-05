Get 360 views from William Byron's ride Saturday night Want to watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) from a different perspective? Go for a 360-degree view in William Byron's No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet on NASCAR Drive. RELATED: Watch the Daytona race with NASCAR Drive You'll see the […]

You’ll see the high banks of the “World Center of Racing” like you’ve never seen them before at the 2.5-mile superspeedway from the perspective of the No. 24.

The second-year Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver scored the pole for the Daytona 500 back in February. He has been on a strong points run of late — earning the eighth-most points in the past eight races and rising from 19th to 12th in the point standings during that stretch. That run has also seen him score four top 10s in the past eight races after notching just one in the opening nine races of the season.

For a view of what the 360 experience looks like, watch the video above.

