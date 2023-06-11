The 36 players in NFL history to reach 10 sacks as a rookie
The Arizona Cardinals selected linebacker B.j. Ojulari in the second round of the 2023 draft. He is a pass rusher.
He declared the goal of wanting to get double digits in sacks as a rookie in 2023.
Only 36 players in NFL history have done that.
Below are all the players who accomplished that as a rookie, from 10 sacks to the NFL rookie record of 14.5.
10 sacks
Garin Veris, Patriots, 1985
Derrick Thomas, Chiefs, 1989
Burt Grossman, Chargers, 1989
Mike Croel, Broncos, 1991
Chris Mims, Chargers, 1992
Santana Dotson, Buccaneers, 1992
Hugh Douglas, Jets, 1995
Shawne Merriman, Chargers, 2005
Clay Matthews, Packers, 2009
Ndamukong Suh, Lions, 2010
Maxx Crosby, Raiders, 2019
10.5 sacks
Greg Townsend, Raiders, 1983
Anthony Smith, Raiders, 1991
Dana Stubblefield, 49ers, 1993
Kevin Williams, Vikings, 2003
Joey Bosa, Chargers, 2016
Josh Allen, Jaguars, 2019
11 sacks
Vernon Maxwell, Colts, 1983
Keith Millard, Vikings, 1985
Darren Howard, Saints, 2000
Kamerion Wimbley, Browns, 2006
Brian Orakpo, Redskins, 2009
11.5 sacks
Peter Boulware, Ravens, 1997
Von Miller, Broncos, 2011
12 sacks
Charles Haley, 49ers, 1986
Julius Peppers, Panthers, 2002
Terrell Suggs, Ravens, 2003
Mark Anderson, Bears, 2006
Bradley Chubb, Broncos, 2018
12.5 sacks
Leslie O’Neal, Chargers, 1986
Simeon Rice, Cardinals, 1996
13 sacks
Reggie White, Eagles, 1985
Dwight Freeney, Colts, 2002
Micha Parsons, Cowboys, 2021
14 sacks
Aldon Smith, 49ers, 2011