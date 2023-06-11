The 36 players in NFL history to reach 10 sacks as a rookie

The Arizona Cardinals selected linebacker B.j. Ojulari in the second round of the 2023 draft. He is a pass rusher.

He declared the goal of wanting to get double digits in sacks as a rookie in 2023.

Only 36 players in NFL history have done that.

Below are all the players who accomplished that as a rookie, from 10 sacks to the NFL rookie record of 14.5.

10 sacks

Garin Veris, Patriots, 1985

Derrick Thomas, Chiefs, 1989

Burt Grossman, Chargers, 1989

Mike Croel, Broncos, 1991

Chris Mims, Chargers, 1992

Santana Dotson, Buccaneers, 1992

Hugh Douglas, Jets, 1995

Shawne Merriman, Chargers, 2005

Clay Matthews, Packers, 2009

Ndamukong Suh, Lions, 2010

Maxx Crosby, Raiders, 2019

10.5 sacks

Greg Townsend, Raiders, 1983

Anthony Smith, Raiders, 1991

Dana Stubblefield, 49ers, 1993

Kevin Williams, Vikings, 2003

Joey Bosa, Chargers, 2016

Josh Allen, Jaguars, 2019

11 sacks

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Vernon Maxwell, Colts, 1983

Keith Millard, Vikings, 1985

Darren Howard, Saints, 2000

Kamerion Wimbley, Browns, 2006

Brian Orakpo, Redskins, 2009

11.5 sacks

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Boulware, Ravens, 1997

Von Miller, Broncos, 2011

12 sacks

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Haley, 49ers, 1986

Julius Peppers, Panthers, 2002

Terrell Suggs, Ravens, 2003

Mark Anderson, Bears, 2006

Bradley Chubb, Broncos, 2018

12.5 sacks

Leslie O’Neal, Chargers, 1986

Simeon Rice, Cardinals, 1996

13 sacks

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie White, Eagles, 1985

Dwight Freeney, Colts, 2002

Micha Parsons, Cowboys, 2021

14 sacks

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Aldon Smith, 49ers, 2011

14.5 sacks

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire