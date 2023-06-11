The 36 players in NFL history to reach 10 sacks as a rookie

Jess Root
·1 min read

The Arizona Cardinals selected linebacker B.j. Ojulari in the second round of the 2023 draft. He is a pass rusher.

He declared the goal of wanting to get double digits in sacks as a rookie in 2023.

Only 36 players in NFL history have done that.

Below are all the players who accomplished that as a rookie, from 10 sacks to the NFL rookie record of 14.5.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

10 sacks

  • Garin Veris, Patriots, 1985

  • Derrick Thomas, Chiefs, 1989

  • Burt Grossman, Chargers, 1989

  • Mike Croel, Broncos, 1991

  • Chris Mims, Chargers, 1992

  • Santana Dotson, Buccaneers, 1992

  • Hugh Douglas, Jets, 1995

  • Shawne Merriman, Chargers, 2005

  • Clay Matthews, Packers, 2009

  • Ndamukong Suh, Lions, 2010

  • Maxx Crosby, Raiders, 2019

10.5 sacks

  • Greg Townsend, Raiders, 1983

  • Anthony Smith, Raiders, 1991

  • Dana Stubblefield, 49ers, 1993

  • Kevin Williams, Vikings, 2003

  • Joey Bosa, Chargers, 2016

  • Josh Allen, Jaguars, 2019

11 sacks

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

  • Vernon Maxwell, Colts, 1983

  • Keith Millard, Vikings, 1985

  • Darren Howard, Saints, 2000

  • Kamerion Wimbley, Browns, 2006

  • Brian Orakpo, Redskins, 2009

Advertisement

11.5 sacks

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

  • Peter Boulware, Ravens, 1997

  • Von Miller, Broncos, 2011

12 sacks

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

  • Charles Haley, 49ers, 1986

  • Julius Peppers, Panthers, 2002

  • Terrell Suggs, Ravens, 2003

  • Mark Anderson, Bears, 2006

  • Bradley Chubb, Broncos, 2018

12.5 sacks

  • Leslie O’Neal, Chargers, 1986

  • Simeon Rice, Cardinals, 1996

13 sacks

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

  • Reggie White, Eagles, 1985

  • Dwight Freeney, Colts, 2002

  • Micha Parsons, Cowboys, 2021

14 sacks

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

  • Aldon Smith, 49ers, 2011

14.5 sacks

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire

Recommended Stories