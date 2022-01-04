After 36 games, Tom Brady’s already the best QB in Bucs history

While he has spent more than two decades embedding his name on virtually every significant NFL quarterback record, Tom Brady has needed only 36 games to re-write Buccaneer annals.

In less than 22 months, the future Hall of Famer has compiled an air-tight case as the best quarterback in franchise history. The numbers, not to mention that glistening Lombardi Trophy, bear it out. So what if the body of work is small? It’s still pristine.

Yet some will insist on debating. Well, we’re equipped to debate right back.

Here are five statistics to fortify our assertion that Brady is the best quarterback this organization has known.

Regular-season wins

Consider that 38 quarterbacks have started a game in this franchise’s 46-season history. In only two seasons, Brady already ranks seventh on the career regular-season wins list (23), and moves into a tie with Josh Freeman and Vinny Testaverde for fifth place with a win Sunday against Carolina. Freeman made 56 starts for the Bucs, Testaverde 72.

Brady will be making his 33rd start in the regular season. His .719 win percentage (23-9) is by far the best in team history.

Playoff wins

Brady needed exactly one postseason in pewter to become the winningest playoff quarterback in franchise history. His four victories last season were only two fewer than the franchise’s combined playoff victory total of its first 44 seasons.

Prior to last year, the Bucs had won exactly one true postseason road game — the 2002 NFC title game in Philadelphia (see Barber, Ronde). Brady tripled that total in a three-weekend span.

Game-winning drives

This stat (as defined by Pro Football Reference) includes any offensive scoring drive in the fourth quarter or overtime that puts the winning team ahead for the last time. Brady has engineered five such drives this year, which ties Brad Johnson (2001) for the franchise’s single-season record.

Three of those five occurred against playoff teams (Cowboys, Bills, Patriots), with another coming on the road against a team (Colts) virtually assured of reaching the postseason. In two regular seasons, Brady has put together eight game-winning drives for the Bucs, which already ranks sixth in franchise history.

Touchdown passes

In two regular seasons, Brady’s 80 touchdown passes already ties Freeman for second-most in franchise history. Before his arrival, no Bucs quarterback had thrown more than 33 in a season; Brady has thrown 40 in back-to-back years.

The old franchise mark was set in 2019 by Jameis Winston, whose 33 touchdowns were offset by 30 interceptions. By contrast, Brady has totaled 24 picks in two years, despite attempting twice as many passes during that span (1,292) as Winston did in that one season (626).

Completion percentage

Brady’s percentage this season (66.9) is the second best in franchise history, trailing only Brian Griese (69.3 in 2004). Toss in his 65.7-percent rate in 2020, and he already boasts two of the four most efficient seasons in team history. For his 32-game regular season body of work, Brady is 857-of-1,292 for a completion rate of 66.3 percent.

