36 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 36 for New England

The New England Patriots are officially 36 days away from their regular season opener. So we’re continuing our countdown series by listing every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 36 jersey.

Running back Kevin Harris currently wears the number, which initially belonged to core Patriots special-teamer Brandon King. Harris, a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has seen more work behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson at training camp.

Whether that carries over into the regular season or not remains to be seen.

But Lawyer Milloy is the name people typically think about when it comes to the No. 36 in New England. Milloy was drafted in the second round of the 1996 NFL draft by the Patriots and helped them upset the St. Louis Rams at Super Bowl XXXVI.

Here’s every player throughout franchise history that has worn the No. 36 (via Pro Football Reference):

RB Kevin Harris: 2022-present

DB Brandon King: 2015-2022

S Kanorris Davis: 2013

RB Lousaka Polite: 2011

DB James Sanders: 2005-2010

DB Lawyer Milloy: 1996-2002

RB Leroy Thompson: 1994

DB Jerome Henderson: 1991-1993

DB Brian Hutson: 1990

RB John Tarver: 1972-1974

RB Eddie Ray: 1970

LB Ken Herock: 1969

P Terry Swanson: 1967-1968

RB Tom Neumann: 1963

