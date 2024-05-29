All 36 Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga club receive license for 2024/25 season

The DFL have today confirmed that all 36 Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga clubs have received a license for the 2024/25 season. In a press release, the Deutsche Fußball Liga stated that some clubs had to fulfill conditions by the end of May to be eligible for a license, which they have since done.

Although the DFL didn’t name the clubs, Kicker report that 2. Bundesliga Hertha Berlin, among others, had to “fulfill financial conditions,” as confirmed by Hertha’s Thomas Herrich. On Wednesday, Hertha’s managing director said: “We have done our homework in recent weeks: We have fulfilled the condition imposed by the DFL on time and in full. Overall we are on a very, very good parth, but now we have to stay on this path.”

Reported via Kicker, Holstein Kiel received the license in April with certain conditions, while Preußen Münster also had to make improvements, mainly around the stadium.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder