35th annual Homer K. Ball Golf Tournament to help Concord students afford their education

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) – Concord University hosted their 35th Annual Homer K. Ball Memorial Golf Tournament.

Golfers took over Pipestem State Park’s Golf Course for a shotgun start at 8:30 in the morning on June 14th. This is no ordinary golf tournament, as the proceeds go to helping Concord students continue their education.

Homer K. Ball’s son, Greg Ball told 59News, “My dad was very interested in maintaining academics in southern West Virginia, and this was one of his “brain children” to get money for scholarships so that maybe people who can’t afford to go, will be able to go, and that’s just continued on through our family.”

All proceeds from this tournament goes to Concord students’ financial aid and furthering the golf tournament.

Golfers were also in competition for several different prizes. In fact, there were only two hole-in-ones throughout the 35 years of Homer K. Ball Memorial Golf Tournaments, with one Concord graduate sinking a drive.

This tournament is hosted once every year and anyone can participate.

