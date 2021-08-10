The 357 Company Launches 357 Kerbsyde Last Mile Delivery Service

357 Hemp Logistics
·4 min read

Kerbsyde Partner Network and Fulfillment Centers

The 357 Company launches Kerbsyde, a last-mile delivery service for B2B and D2C, with a powerful partner network and fulfillment centers coast to coast.
  • Direct-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business last mile delivery for sensitive, tightly regulated, short deadline, high-value products

  • Initially offering last mile delivery in 50 major metropolitan areas coast to coast

CHICAGO AND NASHVILLE, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 357 Company (357), a global transportation specialist, is launching 357 Kerbsyde, a last-mile Direct-to-Consumer(D2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) delivery service to ship high-value products, sensitive, tightly regulated or short-deadline products. Typical shipments include:

  • time-sensitive/just-in-time delivery of raw materials and parts to manufacturers,

  • distribution and fulfillment of product from manufacturers to retailers, and from retailers to local businesses (ie Office Max or Home Depot to schools and offices); and

  • delivery of items requiring recipient signature, ID verification (alcohol, jewelry, collectibles, and licensed hemp CBD and vape products), or added services to consumer, manufacturer or retailers’ doorsteps.

“Last mile transportation is seeing explosive growth, and we have positioned Kerbsyde to capitalize on this opportunity for D2C and B2B,” stated Brandon Goehl, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer. “We listen, then execute. Kerbsyde will help fill the massive last mile transportation gap created by the boom in e-commerce over the past decade that grew exponentially during COVID lockdowns and continues to surge. In addition, thanks to our expertise in cannabis and hemp, we’re ahead of the game in filling the D2C hemp delivery gap left when many major carriers, such as UPS and FedEx, ceased shipping of all or nearly all hemp products due to the Federal PACT Act legislation. The PACT Act increased regulations on vapes and many hemp products, resulting in a negative impact downstream for the hemp supply chain.”

Goehl added, “The US Postal Service’s announcement that they are slowing first class mail delivery creates yet another opportunity for us to provide fast, efficient last mile delivery.”

The pandemic pushed more businesses online, and the emergence of B2B marketplaces and e-commerce infrastructure is fueling a new wave of growth that’s estimated to reach $3.6 trillion in annual GMV by 2024, as reported by TechCrunch. Transport companies have seen surging demand across all areas, so many no longer want to hassle with the ID verification, and obtaining signatures for certain shipments, or the risk of compliance on the ever changing, federal, state and municipal regulations for shipping legal hemp products.

“As specialists in transport of highly regulated cargo, this e-commerce boom presents a great business opportunity to fill a need for customers who desire to have their favorite high value products shipped securely to their doors,” noted JP Mendoza, 357 VP of Operational Excellence. “We’re thrilled to have built a network of shipping partners to provide last mile solutions to 50 metropolitan areas and more to come. We will be raising the bar for customer service and providing a great work environment as we deliver high value, highly regulated goods and serve retailers, manufacturers and the 25% of online retail customers that research firm Technavio reports are willing to pay a considerable premium charge for the same-day or instant delivery of purchased goods.”

357’s management team is well-suited to take on the challenges:

  • JP Mendoza previously oversaw operations, creation of apps and thousands of deliveries daily for DiningIn and its transition into the nationally recognizable Grubhub brand.

  • Jeremy Powers, 357 Strategic Advisor, Mergers & Acquisitions, has 20 years of logistics experience, including white glove delivery of high end furniture and appliances; shipping of time-sensitive and high-value commodities such as temperature-controlled food, pharmaceuticals and electronics requiring special handling; and developing logistics software.

  • Kevin Schultz has extensive experience in the transport of strictly regulated cannabis and medical devices as well as developing operational efficiency software.

  • Brandon Goehl has done everything in the logistics industry from sales to founding a multimillion dollar freight brokerage and asset-based trucking company.

The last-mile delivery market size in North America is expected to grow by $59.81 billion during 2021-2025, according to the new report from Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 16%.

“We’re combining technology, communication, accountability and complete transparency to go above and beyond our competitors in instilling driver loyalty and delivering unmatched customer service,” Powers declared.

# # #

About The 357 Company

The 357 Company, is setting the standard of excellence for logistics and supply chain management, centered around compliant standard operating procedures and dedication to unparalleled customer service and business ethics. Headquartered in Illinois, 357’s leadership team collectively has over 50 years of transportation, logistics, medical device, and supply chain management experience, in addition to developing operational processes and procedures for some of largest brands in the restaurant home delivery and highly regulated medical cannabis industries, including Grubhub, Verano, and PharmaCann. For more information on 357 and the logistics industry visit www.357Company.com and follow 357 on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847 275 3643, julie@accentuatepr.com
Sales/Investors: 844.357.SHIP (7447), Sales@357Company.com

Attachment


