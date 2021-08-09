35 Easy, But Iconic Trio Halloween Costumes

  • <p>The only thing more fun than dressing up for Halloween is going in on a group costume with your three favorite people, like your <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g27868790/best-friend-halloween-costumes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best friends" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best friends</a>, <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g37229759/family-halloween-costumes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your family" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">your family</a>, or your coworkers, and <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g28714689/funny-dog-halloween-costumes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:even your dog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">even your dog</a>. Truly, it might be the only kind of group project you'll ever enjoy. </p><p>If you're shy, dressing with an entourage may just boost your confidence, since all eyes won't be solely on you. And, if you're an extrovert who does want all the attention? You'll surely get it when you show up to the <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g28611112/best-halloween-festivals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween festival" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Halloween festival</a> or <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g28787574/halloween-party-theme-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:theme party" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">theme party</a> in a standout disguise that <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g27868801/funny-halloween-costumes-for-couples/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matches your partner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">matches your partner</a> or pals. When it comes to trios, there are so many fun options. </p><p>From famous trios like the <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g37059504/90s-halloween-costumes-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:'90s squad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">'90s squad</a> from <em>Clueless</em>, to classic Disney characters, to nods to iconic moments in pop culture, you'll surely find the costume meant for your group of three. (Even if your third wheel is your pup!) </p><p>There are no rules about whether you have to buy or DIY, either. Most of the <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g33547559/diy-halloween-costumes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unique homemade costumes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">unique homemade costumes</a> on this list can be done either way. Save some money and shop your closet or save some time and pluck a disguise straight from the shelf—the choice is entirely up to you and your Halloween-loving crew.</p>
    35 Easy, But Iconic Trio Halloween Costumes

  • <p>Though super creative and fun, this costume comes together with relative ease. Simply have the trio dress in gray, then get to work DIYing a few cardboard accessories. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/LHTHZHY-Winter-Beanies-Knitted-Toddler/dp/B07YS5X5H8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beanies">Beanies</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hanes-Girls-Comfortsoft-Sleeve-Light/dp/B01IBZCYHW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shirt">Shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/French-Toast-Girls-Legging-Heather/dp/B0195RB87M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leggings">Leggings</a><br></strong></p>
  • <p>Though you can lean on store-bought items, like the hamburger suit and the logo tees, bring the costume to new heights with a few easy DIYs, like the adorable French fry hat and the soda headband. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Under-Wrap-Toddler-Hamburger-Costume/dp/B07D38XQKX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Burger costume">Burger costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/McDonalds-Tshirt-Toddler-Sleeve-Apparel/dp/B08D38MZ3C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:McDonalds T-shirt">McDonalds T-shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Coca-Cola-Vertical-Costume-Graphic-T-Shirt/dp/B07CBLFKZL/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coca-Cola shirt">Coca-Cola shirt</a></strong> </p>
  • <p>You don't need a whole brood to channel the characters in this classic movie. For a trio, narrow in on the three characters Dorothy meets along the way—the tin man, the cowardly lion, and the scarecrow. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Carhartt-Womens-Double-Overalls-Midnight/dp/B07PGVYNML/?linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Overalls">Overalls</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Spooktacular-Creations-Deluxe-Costume-Months/dp/B075BMYZ1K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lion costume">Lion costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Rubies-Wizard-Anniversary-Silver-Costume/dp/B00BM5RUNM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tin Man costume">Tin Man costume</a></p>
  • <p>This famous trio from the <em>Minions </em>movie is an easy one to DIY, as long as you have overalls and a yellow shirt in your closet. Just pick up a pair of goggles and a coordinating cap to round out the costume.</p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Connectyle-Classic-Winter-Acrylic-Beanie/dp/B075XBH4WG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beanie">Beanie</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Costume-Sunglasses-Minion-Goggles-Sun-Staches/dp/B00CXMG3HM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Goggles">Goggles</a></strong><br></p>
  • <p> You can easily DIY these famous video game characters—especially Mario and Luigi—but there are plenty of store-bought options out there, too. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Leg-Avenue-Classic-Princess-Costume/dp/B001CVCL3K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Peach costume">Princess Peach costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Dickies-Overall-Washed-36-30/dp/B000N8Q4XG/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Overalls">Overalls</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/oz-Heavy-Cotton-Long-Sleeve-T-Shirt-KELLY/dp/B007JYVWAC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shirt">Shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Landisun-Costume-Anime-Unisex-Cosplay/dp/B00NCRBEHG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hats">Hats</a></p>
  • <p>Grab your three best friends, and channel the starring trio from the iconic movie <em>Clueless</em>. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/LAGSHIAN-Womens-Bodycon-Sleeveless-Dresses/dp/B07DY7V4RS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Red dress">Red dress</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Chandelle-Feather-Halloween-Christmas-Decoration/dp/B08272P3V3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White boa">White boa</a></strong><em><br></em></p>
  • <p>This Disney costume is great for a trio, but can easily be expanded if you have a bigger group—just add more puppies to your litter. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/TONWHAR-Unisex-Baby-Costume-Jumpsuit-Toddlers/dp/B08HH8525B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dalmatian costume">Dalmatian costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/BERON-Women-Girls-Halloween-Cosplay/dp/B07G4W1GVX/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wig">Wig</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/DreamHigh-Womens-Wedding-Finger-Gloves/dp/B01BG45W92?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Red gloves">Red gloves</a></p>
  • <p>Whether you're in college or dressing your child and her three friends, this sweet and sassy trio is so much fun to pull together with some solid-colored dresses and a black ribbon you can fashion into a belt.</p><p><em><a href="https://livingaftermidnite.com/2019/10/group-halloween-costumes-that-will-win-you-best-dressed.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial.</a></em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Bow-Headband-Headbands-Women-Girls/dp/B07XYLLCTT?linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bow">Bow</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Ribbon-Offray-Double-Satin-Black/dp/B00FN3SKBU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Satin ribbon">Satin ribbon</a></p>
  • <p>Two park rangers and a dinosaur is a a great costume for two parents and a baby.</p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Layette-Infant-Dinosaur-Jumpsuit-Outfits/dp/B07H2SQBBC/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dinosaur costume">Dinosaur costume</a></p>
  • <p>This adorable costume for a trio of siblings or friends comes together with the help of iron-on vinyl and a party hat glued to a paper plate, but you could also take the easy way out and purchase store-bought versions. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Toddler-Mini-Hot-Costume-12-24/dp/B07RWDH2G7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hot dog costume">Hot dog costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/YSCULBUTOL-Ketchup-Mustard-Bodysuit-Clothes/dp/B07Q2W1WSS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ketchup and mustard outfits">Ketchup and mustard outfits</a></strong> </p>
  • <p>Though it's not too challenging for an amateur sewist to pull this trio together, there are plenty of store-bought versions that'll make quick work of Halloween prep. </p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Rubies-Flintstones-Flintstone-Costume-Standard/dp/B000XEX8ZC/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fred costume">Fred costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Flintstones-Wilma-Flintstone-Costume-Standard/dp/B0018SN5EG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wilma costume">Wilma costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Toddler-Pebbles-Costume-Classic-Flintstones/dp/B08JZCRVW2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pebbles costume">Pebbles costume</a></strong></p>
  • <p>You may have to buy a Willy Wonka suit for the full effect, but you can surely shop your own closets for a blue Violet Beauregarde suit and the Oompa-Loompa getup. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Victorian-Factory-Owner-Costume-Large/dp/B007VED7RQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Willy Wonka costume">Willy Wonka costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Urimoser-Velour-Tracksuit-Athletic-Sweatsuit/dp/B07GDFSLQC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Track suit">Track suit</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Worlds-Overalls-Faded-Light-Months/dp/B07JPKTHTH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Overalls">Overalls</a><br></strong></p>
  • <p>For this low-effort costume, all you need is a pair of jeans, a red-and-white striped shirt, and a matching hat.</p><p><em><a href="https://lovelyindeed.com/wheres-waldo-costume-family-halloween/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial.</a></em></p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Long-Sleeve-Striped-Tee-Stripes/dp/B07TYY3SJL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop shirt">Shop shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Armycrew-White-Striped-Cuff-Beanie/dp/B0757844XM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beanie">Beanie</a></strong> </p>
  • <p>Send your trio out trick-or-treating as the iconic characters from the arcade game Pac-Man. If your group is larger, you could also add in some of the fruit.</p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hanes-Womens-X-Temp-Heather-X-Large/dp/B00SNAZ53G/ref=sxin_7_ac_d_rm?ac_md=3-3-eWVsbG93IHRzaGlydCB3b21lbnM%3D-ac_d_rm&cv_ct_cx=yellow+tshirt&dchild=1&keywords=yellow+tshirt&pd_rd_i=B00SNAZ53G&pd_rd_r=f401cb68-d430-4a2d-9c68-a78fa786559c&pd_rd_w=ruHyg&pd_rd_wg=PtVP3&pf_rd_p=e3dc9e0c-9eab-4c3e-b43a-ba36f8522e14&pf_rd_r=43MKJNYQ2Y9XHJBNFQHH&psc=1&qid=1594731728&sr=1-4-12d4272d-8adb-4121-8624-135149aa9081&linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yellow T-shirt">Yellow T-shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/flic-flac-inches-Assorted-Fabric-Patchwork/dp/B01GCRXBVE/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=colored+felt&qid=1594731748&sr=8-2&linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Felt">Felt</a></p>
  • <p>For something that leans more scary than sweet, dress parents and baby—or any trio, for that matter—in head-to-toe mummy gear. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Fun-Costumes-Mummy-Costume-Medium/dp/B0165YKAAY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adult mummy costume">Adult mummy costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Forum-Novelties-Childs-Costume-Medium/dp/B00BFWA3CM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Children's mummy costume">Children's mummy costume</a></p>
  • <p>Daddy and baby shark (do-do-do-do) are surprisingly easy to pull together, thanks to sweatshirts with built-in faces and teeth. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Lifeye-Hoodie-Animal-Cosplay-Costume/dp/B07H7H7F5B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daddy shark sweatshirt">Daddy shark sweatshirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Unisex-Sweatshirt-Hoodies-Kangaroo-Pockets/dp/B0777DX1R3/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baby shark sweatshirt">Baby shark sweatshirt</a></p>
  • <p>A sushi roll is a really fun costume to DIY with packing peanuts, balloons, and other crafting materials. Then, round out the group with some of the traditional toppings—soy sauce and Sriracha, anyone? </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Rasta-Imposta-Womens-Sriracha-Dress/dp/B00VENF8EU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sriracha costume">Sriracha costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Sauce-Funny-Halloween-Costume-T-Shirt/dp/B08HGJ3XPV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Soy sauce T-shirt">Soy sauce T-shirt</a></p>
  • <p>Pulling your trio costume together at the last minute? Opt for store-bought options. You can easily add a personal touch with a DIY version of Trader Joes's popular Everything But the Bagel Seasoning—all you need is a cardboard box and a printer. </p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/fun-shack-Mens-Fried-Size/dp/B07D8Y74WW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Egg costume">Egg costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/InCharacter-FW-16087-Avocuddles-Infant-Costume/dp/B07TNQWMYN/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Avocado costume">Avocado costume</a></p>
  • <p>Siblings or friends that feel like family can tap into the creep factor of the holiday by dressing as the family from the scary movie "Us." </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong><strong><br></strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Jumpsuit-Scissors-Halloween-Cosplay-Costume/dp/B07XJ7W7YY/?linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jumpsuit">Jumpsuit</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/SIRMEDAL-Professional-Scissors-Stainless-Dressmaker/dp/B07Y9X19V8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scissors">Scissors</a></p>
  • <p>Though anyone can play the part of Pooh, it's especially cute for a pregnant mom. Round out the trio with her partner as Christopher Robin and the baby as Tigger, Eeyore, or Piglet.</p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08L92VY7Z?_encoding=UTF8&customId=B075382QRP&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pooh T-shirt">Pooh T-shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/MAKEMECHIC-Womens-Basic-Bodycon-Sleeveless/dp/B07FCHWGJK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nude dress">Nude dress</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Disney-Tigger-Infant-Costume-Coverall/dp/B07QQ2TDGD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tigger costume">Tigger costume</a></p>
  • <p>For three best friends headed to a costume party, this is an undeniably fun idea that doesn't take much effort—just a few extras to an outfit you probably already own. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/BTFBM-Casual-Sleeveless-Bodycon-Dresses/dp/B08K91LWMG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Green dress">Green dress</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/HOORAYC-Headband-Sombrero-Birthday-Supplies/dp/B08ZJHBM5W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fiesta headband">Fiesta headband</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/KILIG-Womens-Sundress-Dresses-Pockets/dp/B07QV8FTQG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White dress">White dress</a><br></strong></p>
  • <p>Love the idea of a Disney costume, but prefer something a little more unique? Try Burt, Mary Poppins, and the penguin. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Disney-Mary-Poppins-Costume-Multi/dp/B07VMBZKXR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mary Poppins costume">Mary Poppins costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Forum-Novelties-Cuddlee-Penguin-Costume/dp/B003KJQLGA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Penguin costume">Penguin costume</a></p>
  • <p>To pull this famous trio off without buying store-bought costumes you'll probably only wear once, schedule an outing to your local vintage or thrift store for full skirts, billowy blouses, and corsets.</p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Anogol-Cosplay-Short-Synthetic-Costume/dp/B07D5X6RCF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wig">Wig</a><br></strong></p>
  • <p>Everyone will recognize this fun costume—and it truly couldn't be easier: Simply fashion your favorite emoji faces out of cardstock and tape them on craft sticks. </p><p><a href="https://www.aliceandlois.com/diy-emoji-masks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the tutorial.</em></a></p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Cardstock-Assorted-Paper-Pack-Scrapbook/dp/B07QWB18VZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cardstock">Cardstock</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Premium-Natural-Building-Creating-Projects/dp/B08R31HGXV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Craft sticks">Craft sticks</a></strong></p>
  • <p>Parents and baby will surely garner a lot of attention in this punny costume that comes together with the help of stuffed ice bags, tape, and iron-on letters. </p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Perfect-Stix-Icebag10TT-100-Twist-Enclosure/dp/B0759FLRHF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ice bags">Ice bags</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Appliques-Adhesive-Embroidered-Decorative-Clothing/dp/B085C7GT4J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Iron-on letters">Iron-on letters</a></p>
  • <p>For a fun family costume, pin pom-poms onto a solid outfit, then add a few felt accessories to a matching baseball cap.</p><p><a href="https://sugarandcloth.com/our-family-diy-hungry-hippos-costume-idea/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the tutorial.</em></a></p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/YYCRAFT-100pcs-Supplies-Creative-Decorations/dp/B07STVGQN2?th=1&linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pom-Poms">Pom-Poms</a></p>
  • <p>Whether for Halloween or book week at school, <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g33224975/book-character-costumes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this literary costume" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this literary costume</a> based off the hit Dr. Seuss book is a real winner. </p><p><em><a href="https://musthavemom.com/dr-seuss-costumes-diy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial.</a></em></p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Costume-Gloves-Dress-Cotton-Formal/dp/B07YZFD99F/?linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White gloves">White gloves</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Costumes-USA-Halloween-Costume-Accessories/dp/B07LCY9669/r?linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Red bow-tie">Red bow-tie</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Dr-Seuss-Thing-Emblem-T-shirt/dp/B079PQPLT3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:T-shirts">T-shirts</a></p>
  • <p>No matter the temperature, this fun trio of weather-related costumes will bring the sunshine. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Arshiner-Sleeve-Christmas-Skater-Asymmetrical/dp/B07D8Q9K79?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White dresses">White dresses</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hunter-Original-Military-Knee-High-Rubber/dp/B000X23A2U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rain boots">Rain boots</a></p>
  • <p>Pokemon is a great trio costume, but it's easily adaptable should your group grow—simply add in all of your favorite characters.</p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Disguise-Pokemon-Inflatable-Costume-White/dp/B083TM18PV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Poke ball costume">Poke ball costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/LAYSHOW-Trainer-Costume-Hoodie-Cosplay/dp/B0743YYGGL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ash costume">Ash costume</a></p>
  • <p>To make this classic costume fit for a trio, add a Disneyland tourist to the mix. </p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Headband-Birthday-Accessories-Halloween-Decorations/dp/B078TK36K7/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mouse ears">Mouse ears</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/YYCRAFT-Craft-Soft-Felt-Sheets/dp/B08R71SSV1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Felt">Felt</a></p>
  • <p>Another great parent-child costume that's easily adaptable for multiple kids. All you need to do? Throw on denim and plaid, then dress the children as barnyard animals.</p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Womens-Overalls-Destroyed-Adjustable-Jumpsuit/dp/B097MNNCVJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Overalls">Overalls</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Essentials-Long-Sleeve-Classic-Fit-Lightweight/dp/B07BJ8R26K/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Plaid shirt">Plaid shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Unisex-Halloween-Costumes-Cartoon-Homewear/dp/B07H9MP4NQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cow costume">Cow costume</a></strong></p>
  • <p>Channel the <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/entertainment/tv-movies/a29459383/money-heist-halloween-costume/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cast of Money Heist in this sultry take on the costume" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cast of Money Heist in this sultry take on the costume</a> that comes together with the recognizable mask and some fake money. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Halloween-Realistic-Movie-Money-Heist/dp/B08962W3CX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Masks">Masks</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/RUVINCE-Money-Looks-Dollar-Cinema/dp/B0881WHZHM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Play money">Play money</a></p>
  • <p>Shop the kids' closets for solid T-shirts, then cut out a felt letter and pin it on, then craft some felt ears to make this famous trio.</p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/French-Toast-Short-Sleeve-Crewneck/dp/B01BFJMDOK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Red shirt">Red shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/HellooColor-Fabric-inches-Squares-Nonwoven/dp/B092J76FMK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brown felt">Brown felt</a></strong></p>
<p>The only thing more fun than dressing up for Halloween is going in on a group costume with your three favorite people, like your <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g27868790/best-friend-halloween-costumes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best friends" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best friends</a>, <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g37229759/family-halloween-costumes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your family" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">your family</a>, or your coworkers, and <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g28714689/funny-dog-halloween-costumes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:even your dog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">even your dog</a>. Truly, it might be the only kind of group project you'll ever enjoy. </p><p>If you're shy, dressing with an entourage may just boost your confidence, since all eyes won't be solely on you. And, if you're an extrovert who does want all the attention? You'll surely get it when you show up to the <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g28611112/best-halloween-festivals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween festival" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Halloween festival</a> or <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g28787574/halloween-party-theme-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:theme party" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">theme party</a> in a standout disguise that <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g27868801/funny-halloween-costumes-for-couples/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matches your partner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">matches your partner</a> or pals. When it comes to trios, there are so many fun options. </p><p>From famous trios like the <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g37059504/90s-halloween-costumes-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:'90s squad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">'90s squad</a> from <em>Clueless</em>, to classic Disney characters, to nods to iconic moments in pop culture, you'll surely find the costume meant for your group of three. (Even if your third wheel is your pup!) </p><p>There are no rules about whether you have to buy or DIY, either. Most of the <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g33547559/diy-halloween-costumes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unique homemade costumes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">unique homemade costumes</a> on this list can be done either way. Save some money and shop your closet or save some time and pluck a disguise straight from the shelf—the choice is entirely up to you and your Halloween-loving crew.</p>
<p>Though super creative and fun, this costume comes together with relative ease. Simply have the trio dress in gray, then get to work DIYing a few cardboard accessories. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/LHTHZHY-Winter-Beanies-Knitted-Toddler/dp/B07YS5X5H8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beanies">Beanies</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hanes-Girls-Comfortsoft-Sleeve-Light/dp/B01IBZCYHW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shirt">Shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/French-Toast-Girls-Legging-Heather/dp/B0195RB87M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leggings">Leggings</a><br></strong></p>
<p>Though you can lean on store-bought items, like the hamburger suit and the logo tees, bring the costume to new heights with a few easy DIYs, like the adorable French fry hat and the soda headband. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Under-Wrap-Toddler-Hamburger-Costume/dp/B07D38XQKX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Burger costume">Burger costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/McDonalds-Tshirt-Toddler-Sleeve-Apparel/dp/B08D38MZ3C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:McDonalds T-shirt">McDonalds T-shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Coca-Cola-Vertical-Costume-Graphic-T-Shirt/dp/B07CBLFKZL/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coca-Cola shirt">Coca-Cola shirt</a></strong> </p>
<p>You don't need a whole brood to channel the characters in this classic movie. For a trio, narrow in on the three characters Dorothy meets along the way—the tin man, the cowardly lion, and the scarecrow. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Carhartt-Womens-Double-Overalls-Midnight/dp/B07PGVYNML/?linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Overalls">Overalls</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Spooktacular-Creations-Deluxe-Costume-Months/dp/B075BMYZ1K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lion costume">Lion costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Rubies-Wizard-Anniversary-Silver-Costume/dp/B00BM5RUNM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tin Man costume">Tin Man costume</a></p>
<p>This famous trio from the <em>Minions </em>movie is an easy one to DIY, as long as you have overalls and a yellow shirt in your closet. Just pick up a pair of goggles and a coordinating cap to round out the costume.</p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Connectyle-Classic-Winter-Acrylic-Beanie/dp/B075XBH4WG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beanie">Beanie</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Costume-Sunglasses-Minion-Goggles-Sun-Staches/dp/B00CXMG3HM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Goggles">Goggles</a></strong><br></p>
<p> You can easily DIY these famous video game characters—especially Mario and Luigi—but there are plenty of store-bought options out there, too. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Leg-Avenue-Classic-Princess-Costume/dp/B001CVCL3K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Peach costume">Princess Peach costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Dickies-Overall-Washed-36-30/dp/B000N8Q4XG/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Overalls">Overalls</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/oz-Heavy-Cotton-Long-Sleeve-T-Shirt-KELLY/dp/B007JYVWAC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shirt">Shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Landisun-Costume-Anime-Unisex-Cosplay/dp/B00NCRBEHG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hats">Hats</a></p>
<p>Grab your three best friends, and channel the starring trio from the iconic movie <em>Clueless</em>. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/LAGSHIAN-Womens-Bodycon-Sleeveless-Dresses/dp/B07DY7V4RS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Red dress">Red dress</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Chandelle-Feather-Halloween-Christmas-Decoration/dp/B08272P3V3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White boa">White boa</a></strong><em><br></em></p>
<p>This Disney costume is great for a trio, but can easily be expanded if you have a bigger group—just add more puppies to your litter. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/TONWHAR-Unisex-Baby-Costume-Jumpsuit-Toddlers/dp/B08HH8525B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dalmatian costume">Dalmatian costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/BERON-Women-Girls-Halloween-Cosplay/dp/B07G4W1GVX/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wig">Wig</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/DreamHigh-Womens-Wedding-Finger-Gloves/dp/B01BG45W92?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Red gloves">Red gloves</a></p>
<p>Whether you're in college or dressing your child and her three friends, this sweet and sassy trio is so much fun to pull together with some solid-colored dresses and a black ribbon you can fashion into a belt.</p><p><em><a href="https://livingaftermidnite.com/2019/10/group-halloween-costumes-that-will-win-you-best-dressed.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial.</a></em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Bow-Headband-Headbands-Women-Girls/dp/B07XYLLCTT?linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bow">Bow</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Ribbon-Offray-Double-Satin-Black/dp/B00FN3SKBU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Satin ribbon">Satin ribbon</a></p>
<p>Two park rangers and a dinosaur is a a great costume for two parents and a baby.</p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Layette-Infant-Dinosaur-Jumpsuit-Outfits/dp/B07H2SQBBC/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dinosaur costume">Dinosaur costume</a></p>
<p>This adorable costume for a trio of siblings or friends comes together with the help of iron-on vinyl and a party hat glued to a paper plate, but you could also take the easy way out and purchase store-bought versions. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Toddler-Mini-Hot-Costume-12-24/dp/B07RWDH2G7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hot dog costume">Hot dog costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/YSCULBUTOL-Ketchup-Mustard-Bodysuit-Clothes/dp/B07Q2W1WSS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ketchup and mustard outfits">Ketchup and mustard outfits</a></strong> </p>
<p>Though it's not too challenging for an amateur sewist to pull this trio together, there are plenty of store-bought versions that'll make quick work of Halloween prep. </p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Rubies-Flintstones-Flintstone-Costume-Standard/dp/B000XEX8ZC/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fred costume">Fred costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Flintstones-Wilma-Flintstone-Costume-Standard/dp/B0018SN5EG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wilma costume">Wilma costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Toddler-Pebbles-Costume-Classic-Flintstones/dp/B08JZCRVW2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pebbles costume">Pebbles costume</a></strong></p>
<p>You may have to buy a Willy Wonka suit for the full effect, but you can surely shop your own closets for a blue Violet Beauregarde suit and the Oompa-Loompa getup. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Victorian-Factory-Owner-Costume-Large/dp/B007VED7RQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Willy Wonka costume">Willy Wonka costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Urimoser-Velour-Tracksuit-Athletic-Sweatsuit/dp/B07GDFSLQC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Track suit">Track suit</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Worlds-Overalls-Faded-Light-Months/dp/B07JPKTHTH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Overalls">Overalls</a><br></strong></p>
<p>For this low-effort costume, all you need is a pair of jeans, a red-and-white striped shirt, and a matching hat.</p><p><em><a href="https://lovelyindeed.com/wheres-waldo-costume-family-halloween/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial.</a></em></p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Long-Sleeve-Striped-Tee-Stripes/dp/B07TYY3SJL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop shirt">Shop shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Armycrew-White-Striped-Cuff-Beanie/dp/B0757844XM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beanie">Beanie</a></strong> </p>
<p>Send your trio out trick-or-treating as the iconic characters from the arcade game Pac-Man. If your group is larger, you could also add in some of the fruit.</p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hanes-Womens-X-Temp-Heather-X-Large/dp/B00SNAZ53G/ref=sxin_7_ac_d_rm?ac_md=3-3-eWVsbG93IHRzaGlydCB3b21lbnM%3D-ac_d_rm&cv_ct_cx=yellow+tshirt&dchild=1&keywords=yellow+tshirt&pd_rd_i=B00SNAZ53G&pd_rd_r=f401cb68-d430-4a2d-9c68-a78fa786559c&pd_rd_w=ruHyg&pd_rd_wg=PtVP3&pf_rd_p=e3dc9e0c-9eab-4c3e-b43a-ba36f8522e14&pf_rd_r=43MKJNYQ2Y9XHJBNFQHH&psc=1&qid=1594731728&sr=1-4-12d4272d-8adb-4121-8624-135149aa9081&linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yellow T-shirt">Yellow T-shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/flic-flac-inches-Assorted-Fabric-Patchwork/dp/B01GCRXBVE/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=colored+felt&qid=1594731748&sr=8-2&linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Felt">Felt</a></p>
<p>For something that leans more scary than sweet, dress parents and baby—or any trio, for that matter—in head-to-toe mummy gear. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Fun-Costumes-Mummy-Costume-Medium/dp/B0165YKAAY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adult mummy costume">Adult mummy costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Forum-Novelties-Childs-Costume-Medium/dp/B00BFWA3CM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Children's mummy costume">Children's mummy costume</a></p>
<p>Daddy and baby shark (do-do-do-do) are surprisingly easy to pull together, thanks to sweatshirts with built-in faces and teeth. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Lifeye-Hoodie-Animal-Cosplay-Costume/dp/B07H7H7F5B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daddy shark sweatshirt">Daddy shark sweatshirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Unisex-Sweatshirt-Hoodies-Kangaroo-Pockets/dp/B0777DX1R3/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baby shark sweatshirt">Baby shark sweatshirt</a></p>
<p>A sushi roll is a really fun costume to DIY with packing peanuts, balloons, and other crafting materials. Then, round out the group with some of the traditional toppings—soy sauce and Sriracha, anyone? </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Rasta-Imposta-Womens-Sriracha-Dress/dp/B00VENF8EU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sriracha costume">Sriracha costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Sauce-Funny-Halloween-Costume-T-Shirt/dp/B08HGJ3XPV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Soy sauce T-shirt">Soy sauce T-shirt</a></p>
<p>Pulling your trio costume together at the last minute? Opt for store-bought options. You can easily add a personal touch with a DIY version of Trader Joes's popular Everything But the Bagel Seasoning—all you need is a cardboard box and a printer. </p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/fun-shack-Mens-Fried-Size/dp/B07D8Y74WW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Egg costume">Egg costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/InCharacter-FW-16087-Avocuddles-Infant-Costume/dp/B07TNQWMYN/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Avocado costume">Avocado costume</a></p>
<p>Siblings or friends that feel like family can tap into the creep factor of the holiday by dressing as the family from the scary movie "Us." </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong><strong><br></strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Jumpsuit-Scissors-Halloween-Cosplay-Costume/dp/B07XJ7W7YY/?linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jumpsuit">Jumpsuit</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/SIRMEDAL-Professional-Scissors-Stainless-Dressmaker/dp/B07Y9X19V8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scissors">Scissors</a></p>
<p>Though anyone can play the part of Pooh, it's especially cute for a pregnant mom. Round out the trio with her partner as Christopher Robin and the baby as Tigger, Eeyore, or Piglet.</p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08L92VY7Z?_encoding=UTF8&customId=B075382QRP&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pooh T-shirt">Pooh T-shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/MAKEMECHIC-Womens-Basic-Bodycon-Sleeveless/dp/B07FCHWGJK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nude dress">Nude dress</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Disney-Tigger-Infant-Costume-Coverall/dp/B07QQ2TDGD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tigger costume">Tigger costume</a></p>
<p>For three best friends headed to a costume party, this is an undeniably fun idea that doesn't take much effort—just a few extras to an outfit you probably already own. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/BTFBM-Casual-Sleeveless-Bodycon-Dresses/dp/B08K91LWMG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Green dress">Green dress</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/HOORAYC-Headband-Sombrero-Birthday-Supplies/dp/B08ZJHBM5W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fiesta headband">Fiesta headband</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/KILIG-Womens-Sundress-Dresses-Pockets/dp/B07QV8FTQG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White dress">White dress</a><br></strong></p>
<p>Love the idea of a Disney costume, but prefer something a little more unique? Try Burt, Mary Poppins, and the penguin. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Disney-Mary-Poppins-Costume-Multi/dp/B07VMBZKXR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mary Poppins costume">Mary Poppins costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Forum-Novelties-Cuddlee-Penguin-Costume/dp/B003KJQLGA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Penguin costume">Penguin costume</a></p>
<p>To pull this famous trio off without buying store-bought costumes you'll probably only wear once, schedule an outing to your local vintage or thrift store for full skirts, billowy blouses, and corsets.</p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Anogol-Cosplay-Short-Synthetic-Costume/dp/B07D5X6RCF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wig">Wig</a><br></strong></p>
<p>Everyone will recognize this fun costume—and it truly couldn't be easier: Simply fashion your favorite emoji faces out of cardstock and tape them on craft sticks. </p><p><a href="https://www.aliceandlois.com/diy-emoji-masks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the tutorial.</em></a></p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Cardstock-Assorted-Paper-Pack-Scrapbook/dp/B07QWB18VZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cardstock">Cardstock</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Premium-Natural-Building-Creating-Projects/dp/B08R31HGXV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Craft sticks">Craft sticks</a></strong></p>
<p>Parents and baby will surely garner a lot of attention in this punny costume that comes together with the help of stuffed ice bags, tape, and iron-on letters. </p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Perfect-Stix-Icebag10TT-100-Twist-Enclosure/dp/B0759FLRHF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ice bags">Ice bags</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Appliques-Adhesive-Embroidered-Decorative-Clothing/dp/B085C7GT4J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Iron-on letters">Iron-on letters</a></p>
<p>For a fun family costume, pin pom-poms onto a solid outfit, then add a few felt accessories to a matching baseball cap.</p><p><a href="https://sugarandcloth.com/our-family-diy-hungry-hippos-costume-idea/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the tutorial.</em></a></p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/YYCRAFT-100pcs-Supplies-Creative-Decorations/dp/B07STVGQN2?th=1&linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pom-Poms">Pom-Poms</a></p>
<p>Whether for Halloween or book week at school, <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g33224975/book-character-costumes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this literary costume" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this literary costume</a> based off the hit Dr. Seuss book is a real winner. </p><p><em><a href="https://musthavemom.com/dr-seuss-costumes-diy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial.</a></em></p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Costume-Gloves-Dress-Cotton-Formal/dp/B07YZFD99F/?linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White gloves">White gloves</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Costumes-USA-Halloween-Costume-Accessories/dp/B07LCY9669/r?linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Red bow-tie">Red bow-tie</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Dr-Seuss-Thing-Emblem-T-shirt/dp/B079PQPLT3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:T-shirts">T-shirts</a></p>
<p>No matter the temperature, this fun trio of weather-related costumes will bring the sunshine. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Arshiner-Sleeve-Christmas-Skater-Asymmetrical/dp/B07D8Q9K79?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White dresses">White dresses</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hunter-Original-Military-Knee-High-Rubber/dp/B000X23A2U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rain boots">Rain boots</a></p>
<p>Pokemon is a great trio costume, but it's easily adaptable should your group grow—simply add in all of your favorite characters.</p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Disguise-Pokemon-Inflatable-Costume-White/dp/B083TM18PV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Poke ball costume">Poke ball costume</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/LAYSHOW-Trainer-Costume-Hoodie-Cosplay/dp/B0743YYGGL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ash costume">Ash costume</a></p>
<p>To make this classic costume fit for a trio, add a Disneyland tourist to the mix. </p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Headband-Birthday-Accessories-Halloween-Decorations/dp/B078TK36K7/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mouse ears">Mouse ears</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/YYCRAFT-Craft-Soft-Felt-Sheets/dp/B08R71SSV1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Felt">Felt</a></p>
<p>Another great parent-child costume that's easily adaptable for multiple kids. All you need to do? Throw on denim and plaid, then dress the children as barnyard animals.</p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Womens-Overalls-Destroyed-Adjustable-Jumpsuit/dp/B097MNNCVJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Overalls">Overalls</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Essentials-Long-Sleeve-Classic-Fit-Lightweight/dp/B07BJ8R26K/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Plaid shirt">Plaid shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Unisex-Halloween-Costumes-Cartoon-Homewear/dp/B07H9MP4NQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cow costume">Cow costume</a></strong></p>
<p>Channel the <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/entertainment/tv-movies/a29459383/money-heist-halloween-costume/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cast of Money Heist in this sultry take on the costume" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cast of Money Heist in this sultry take on the costume</a> that comes together with the recognizable mask and some fake money. </p><p><strong>Shop it: </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Halloween-Realistic-Movie-Money-Heist/dp/B08962W3CX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Masks">Masks</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/RUVINCE-Money-Looks-Dollar-Cinema/dp/B0881WHZHM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Play money">Play money</a></p>
<p>Shop the kids' closets for solid T-shirts, then cut out a felt letter and pin it on, then craft some felt ears to make this famous trio.</p><p><strong>Shop it:</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/French-Toast-Short-Sleeve-Crewneck/dp/B01BFJMDOK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Red shirt">Red shirt</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/HellooColor-Fabric-inches-Squares-Nonwoven/dp/B092J76FMK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.37257422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brown felt">Brown felt</a></strong></p>

