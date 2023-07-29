35 days until it is football time in Tennessee

Tennessee will kick off its 2023 football season in 35 days.

Daniel Bituli played linebacker at Tennessee from 2016-19. He appeared in 44 games for the Vols, recording 266 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks, one interception, six pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one block and one touchdown.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ABC will televise the contest.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

