35 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 35 for New England
The countdown to the New England Patriots’ regular season opener continues with the team officially being 35 days away from their Sept. 10 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
So today, we’re continuing our countdown series by listing every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 35 jersey.
Second-year running back Pierre Strong Jr. is the current owner of the jersey. The former fourth-round draft pick has been relatively unknown up to this point, but he could see an uptick in action in 2023 with the Patriots lacking in running back depth.
Strong’s jersey number carries a long history with Patriots standouts, such as Kyle Dugger, James Develin and Jim Nance wearing it. Former Patriots running back Jonas Gray is also a name that sticks given how quickly he flashed and fizzled out in New England. Who could ever forget him rushing for 201 yards and four touchdowns against the Colts in 2014?
Let’s take a look at every player throughout franchise history that has ever worn the number (via Pro Football Reference).
Pierre Strong: 2022-present
Brad Hawkins: 2023
Kyle Dugger: 2020
Keion Crossen: 2018
Mike Gillislee: 2017
Jonas Gray: 2014
James Develin: 2012
Ross Ventrone: 2011
Mike Richardson: 2008
Patrick Pass: 2000-2006
Jerry Ellison: 1999
Marrio Grier: 1996-1997
Burnie Legette: 1993-1994
George Wonsley: 1989
George Peoples: 1983
Allan Clark: 1979-1980
Jess Phillips: 1976-1977
Henry Matthews: 1972
Jim Nance: 1965-1971
