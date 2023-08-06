35 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 35 for New England

The countdown to the New England Patriots’ regular season opener continues with the team officially being 35 days away from their Sept. 10 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

So today, we’re continuing our countdown series by listing every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 35 jersey.

Second-year running back Pierre Strong Jr. is the current owner of the jersey. The former fourth-round draft pick has been relatively unknown up to this point, but he could see an uptick in action in 2023 with the Patriots lacking in running back depth.

Strong’s jersey number carries a long history with Patriots standouts, such as Kyle Dugger, James Develin and Jim Nance wearing it. Former Patriots running back Jonas Gray is also a name that sticks given how quickly he flashed and fizzled out in New England. Who could ever forget him rushing for 201 yards and four touchdowns against the Colts in 2014?

Let’s take a look at every player throughout franchise history that has ever worn the number (via Pro Football Reference).

Pierre Strong: 2022-present

Brad Hawkins: 2023

Kyle Dugger: 2020

Keion Crossen: 2018

Mike Gillislee: 2017

Jonas Gray: 2014

James Develin: 2012

Ross Ventrone: 2011

Mike Richardson: 2008

Patrick Pass: 2000-2006

Jerry Ellison: 1999

Marrio Grier: 1996-1997

Burnie Legette: 1993-1994

George Wonsley: 1989

George Peoples: 1983

Allan Clark: 1979-1980

Jess Phillips: 1976-1977

Henry Matthews: 1972

Jim Nance: 1965-1971

