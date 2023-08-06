35 days till the Cardinals’ season opener: Stats for No. 35

We are in countdown mode to the start of the season. The Arizona Cardinals will kick off the 2023 regular season in 35 days on September 10 on the road against the Washington Commanders.

It will be the official beginning of the Jonathan Gannon era as head coach.

In our countdown until the start of the season, we will give you notable stats in Cardinals history related to the number of the day.

Below are some notable stats with the No. 35.

Sacked 35 times

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

In 1996-1997, quarterback Kent Graham was sacked 35 times.

35 fumbles

(Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray has fumbled 35 times since 2019.

35 punt returns

Marcus Dowdell returned 35 punts between 1995-1996, averaging 8.5 yards per return.

35 QB hits

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

J.J. Watt logged 35 quarterback hits in two seasons with the Cardinals.

35 pass breakups

Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Matt Stamey

Cornerback Rod Hood broke up 35 passes in two seasons in 2007-2008.

35 touchdown passes in a season

Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Palmer threw 35 touchdown passes in 2015, the franchise record for a single season.

