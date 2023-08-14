Here are the 35 best Greater Savannah-area high school football players entering 2023

The high school football season kicks off in Savannah Thursday night when Savannah Country Day and Windsor Forest meet up at Savannah High, with a full slate of games to follow on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Greater Savannah area has become a hotbed for recruiting in the last few years, and there is an abundance of talent as the 2023 season commences.

Here's a look at 35 of the top returning players in the area. We'll have a list of breakout players to watch coming later in the week.

Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian, DL, jr.

Griffin is ranked as the No. 1 junior prospect in the country, among all positions, by Rivals.com. He received his first offer from Georgia as an eighth grader, and has offers from top programs throughout the country. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder was named the All-Greater Savannah Defensive Player of the Year. He had 82 tackles including 30 for losses, and 14.5 sacks with 14 QB hurries.

The Savannah Christian defense, led by Elijah Griffin, brings down Island's running back Ja'Mari Sanders.

Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine, QB, sr.

In his first year as a starter, the Florida State commit helped lead BC to its second straight state title. He threw for 2,576 yards with 24 scoring passes and three interceptions and ran for 453 yards and seven touchdowns to earn All-Greater Savannah Offensive Player of the Year honors. He is ranked as the No. 3 QB prospect in the country by 247Sports and is a consensus No. 8 nationally.

Sports reporter Dennis Knight talks with Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek about his summer, FSU recruiting, and the Cadets offense.

Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day, QB, sr.

Merklinger, who won the Ashley Dearing Award as Savannah's most versatile male high school athlete last spring, committed to Tennessee in March. He threw for threw for 1,987 yards with 32 touchdowns and just two interceptions and ran for 283 yards and four touchdowns for a Cavalier team that went 11-1 last year and advance to the Class 3A State quarterfinals. He is ranked as the consensus No. 7 quarterback prospect in the country.

Quarterback Jake Merklinger runs passing drills with the offense during practice at Calvary Day School.

Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian, RB, jr.

Smalls had a breakout sophomore season as he rushed for 1,408 yards and 19 touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 100 yards and another score. He returned two kicks for scores and had 22 total touchdowns to earn All-Greater Savannah first-team honors.

Savannah Christian running back Zo Smalls runs with the ball during practice.

Jayden Evans, Effingham County, RB, sr.

The first-team All-Greater Savannah pick ran for 1,125 yards and with seven touchdowns for an Effingham squad that finished second in Region 2-6A.

Doopah Coleman, Calvary Day, WR/RB, jr.

Coleman was an explosive playmaker for the Cavs last season as he racked up 1,041 all-purpose yards with 14 total touchdowns, including a pair of kickoff returns for scores. His long scholarship offer list includes UGA and Ohio State.

Malachi Lonnon, New Hampstead, WR, sr.

Lonnon averaged nearly 20 yards per reception last year with 27 catches for 526 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season as he earn All-Greater Savannah first-team honors.

Michael Smith, Calvary Day, TE, sr.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound 4-star prospect had 24 catches for 601 yards with 12 touchdowns last year to earn All-Greater Savannah first-team honors. He has committed to play at South Carolina.

Calvary receiver Michael Smith hauls in a Jake Merklinger pass and sprints to the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown to take a 28-21 lead over Eagle's Landing on Sept. 2.

Nate Hayes, Effingham County, QB, sr.

A 4.0 student, Hayes threw for 1,658 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions last season, while rushing for 308 yards and four scores for a Rebel squad that finished second in Region 2-6A and closed out the season with a 7-4 record.

Ron Golden, Liberty County, WR/DB, sr.

Golden had 51 catches for 754 yards and six total touchdowns last year for a Panther squad that reached the second round of the playoffs.

Jacobe Ward, Benedictine, OL, jr.

Ward anchored the line at right tackle last season as the Cadets won their second consecutive state title. The 6-5, 320-pounder was an All-Greater Savannah first-team pick and has picked up a host of offers, including Alabama and LSU, in the offseason.

Jacobe Ward of the Benedictine football team.

Zach Pearson, New Hampstead, OL, sr.

An All-State first-team pick by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Pearson was the main man up front the Phoenix last year. He is back for his senior campaign and has an offer from Stetson University.

Thomas Zimbalatti, Richmond Hill, OL, jr.

In his third year as a starter this season, the 6-3, 310-pounder was an All-Region 1-7A first-team pick and an All-Greater Savannah first-team selection.

Elyjah Thurmon, Bradwell Institute, OL, sr.

Elyjah Thurmon of the Bradwell Institute football team.

Thurmon is also a star on the basketball court for the Tigers — earning Region 1-5A Player of the Year honors last season. The versatile star can play anywhere on the line, and the offers from top programs in the country are rolling in -- including LSU, Georgia Tech and Florida. He's a preseason Class 5A All-State pick by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Camron Thompson, Jenkins, OL, soph.

The younger brother of Nolan Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles is 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, and has offers including Georgia Tech, North Carolina State and Kentucky.

Rooster Bing, Savannah Country Day, OL/DL, sr.

Bing had 67 tackles, including 13 for losses and five sacks, and also anchored the Hornet offensive line as one of the most durable players in the area last season.

Carlos Singleton, Liberty County, QB, sr.

Singleton helped lead the Panthers, a No. 3 seed, to the second round of the playoffs last season. He threw for 2,079 yards with 14 touchdowns and ran for 536 yards and five scores.

Thomas Blackshear, Calvary Day, WR, jr.

Blackshear transferred from Benedictine to Calvary Day for his junior year. Last season he had 41 catches for 641 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. He has offers from a plethora of schools including UGA and Alabama.

Benedictine's Thomas Blackshear attempts to haul in a Luke Kromenhoek pass over Spalding's Dylon Henderson during Friday night's state playoff game at Memorial Stadium.

Logan Brooking, Savannah Christian, TE/DL, jr.

The son of former Atlanta Falcon and Georgia Tech star Keith Brooking had a standout sophomore season for the Raiders. He was an All-Greater Savannah first-team pick last year as he had 66 tackles, with 15 for losses and 12 sacks and nine quarterback hurries. He added 12 catches for 373 yards and a score as a tight end, where he is being recruited by all the Power Five programs, including LSU and Clemson.

Jaylen Hampton, New Hampstead, WR, sr.

Hampton excels in the classroom as well as on the field and had offers from a number of Ivy League Schools before recently committing to Western Kentucky. He had 48 catches for 712 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.

Jaylen Hampton of New Hampstead celebrates after making a touchdown catch in 2022.

Josh Washington, Savannah Country Day, WR. soph.

Washington got an offer from Georgia Southern before playing a high school down. He showed why in an impressive freshman campaign last year with 36 catches for 630 yards and four scores. He also rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown.

Kenry Wall, Savannah Christian, ATH, jr.

Wall did it all for SCPS as a sophomore as he racked up 956 all-purpose yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He had six touchdowns rushing, three receiving and ran back a punt and kickoff for scores. Look for him to be even more explosive this season.

Na'Seir Samuel, Benedictine, RB, sr.

Samuel was the Cadets leading rusher with 919 yards last season and eight total touchdowns. He's expected to be an offensive focal point for the two-time defending state champs once again.

Wilkes Albert, Benedictine, LB, sr.

Albert led the Cadets with 161 tackles, including 13 for losses, with 6.5 sacks as a junior. He had 20 tackles in a deluge as BC beat Cedartown in the state title game in Atlanta and was a first-team All-Greater Savannah pick.

Benedictine’s Wilkes Albert fights through Westminster’s blocker to make the tackle

Walter "Buddy" Mathis, Calvary Day, DL, jr.

Mathis was an All-Greater Savannah first-team pick as a sophomore when he had 48 tackles, including 19.5 for losses, with 4.5 sacks and 12 QB hurries. His recruitment has picked up momentum as he has offers including Auburn, Clemson and South Carolina as the 6-3, 285-pounder moves into a leadership role as a junior.

David Bucey, Savannah Christian, LB/WR, sr.

Bucey never leaves the field for the Raiders and emerged as one of the top players in the state last year. He 39 catches for 747 yards and seven touchdowns and was also a game changer defensively with 100 tackles, four sacks and 18 tackles for losses to go along with five interceptions, six passes defended, three fumble recoveries and two fumbles caused. The All-Greater Savannah first-team selection committed to play at South Carolina in June.

Lorenzo Cowan, Jenkins, LB/DE, sr.

Cowan had eight sacks and 31 tackles, including six for losses for the Warriors last year and was an All-Greater Savannah first-team pick. The younger brother of Kentucky freshman Tavion Gadson has narrowed his college choices to USF, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Jenkins High's Lorenzo Cowan and Tavion Gadson.

Bryce Baker, Benedictine, LB/RB, sr.

Baker has been pivotal at linebacker in BC's run to consecutive state titles. He had 80 tackles, including 14.5 for losses, with seven sacks and seven QB hurries on the season to earn All-Greater Savannah honors. Look for him to make a big contribution at running back this year. He has offers including Georgia Southern and App State.

Tyler Scott, Savannah Country Day, LB, jr.

Scott led the Hornets last year as a sophomore with 100, including 12.5 for losses and a team-high seven sacks.

Tanner Ennis, Bryan County, DB/RB, sr.

Ennis had 98 tackles, including 13.5 for losses, with 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one caused fumble and was named the Region 3-A Division I Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Also a standout in baseball and basketball, the All-Greater Savannah first-team pick in football and baseball was named the Most Versatile Male Athlete in the Coastal Empire in June.

A.J. Butts, Effingham County, LB/RB, sr.

Butts earned the reputation as one of the top two-way players in the Coastal Empire in his first three years playing at Calvary Day. Last season, the senior transfer led the Cavs with 667 yards rushing and 16 total touchdowns. He added 58 tackles and four sacks at linebacker. Look for Butts to star on both sides of the ball again for the Rebels. He has offers from schools including Valdosta State and Mercer.

Herbert "Third" Scroggins, Benedictine, LB, jr.

Scroggins emerged as one of the top linebackers in the state last year as he earned All-Greater Savannah first-team honors with 93 tackles, including 16.5 for losses, with 10.5 sacks and six QB hurries, with four fumbles caused and one recovered. He has offers including Coastal Carolina, Toledo and Georgia State.

Jordan Davis, Calvary Day, LB, sr.

Davis led the Cavs with 100 tackles last season, including 21 for losses, with 12 quarterback hurries and 1.5 sacks. He was a preseason All-State Class 3A pick by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Cash Ramirez, Savannah Country Day, K, soph.

Ramirez was spot on as a freshman as he converted 28 of 30 extra points and converted 5 of 7 field goals with a long of 47 yards. He was a preseason All-State Class 3A pick by the AJC.

Caden Arnold, Calvary Day, WR, sr.

Often overlooked among the wealth of talent in Calvary's receiving corps, Arnold is one of the most sure handed receivers in the state. He had 21 catches for 526 yards and nine touchdowns last year and is also a standout shortstop with the Cavalier baseball team

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@zdennisow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

