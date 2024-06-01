35 Bemidji State spring athletes earn NISC All-Academic honors
May 31—BEMIDJI — Thirty-five student-athletes from the Bemidji State baseball, softball, men's golf, women's golf and outdoor track and field programs were honored by the NSIC as Spring All-Academic Team selections. Twenty-three athletes were also recognized as All-Academic Team of Excellence members.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.
Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at their institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
Baseball
*Derek Hoffman
*Konrad Kisch
*Lucas Pierce
*Jackson Schaffer
Zach Moritz
Beau Barry
Nick Ekstrum
Ethan VanDelinder
Men's Golf
*Logan Schoepp
*Caden Lick
Jack Southard
Cody Card
Finn McLaughlin
Women's Golf
*Mollie Albrecht
Softball
*Aimee Christenson
*Morgan Benedict
*Stella Dolan
*Aubrey Aukerman
*Molly Houts
*Alexa Christenson
*Stephanie Ferguson
Mariah Stevenson
Elle Hastings
Women's Outdoor Track and Field
*Mary Goodwin
*Alyssa Hill
*Abby Syverson
*Lexi Erickson
*Olivia Olson
*Callie Ressler
*Mikenna Pattrin
*Maggie McCarthy
*Natalie Fultz
Abbie Disbrow
Molly Saboo
Tierra Doss
* All-Academic Team of Excellence Members