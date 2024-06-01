35 Bemidji State spring athletes earn NISC All-Academic honors

May 31—BEMIDJI — Thirty-five student-athletes from the Bemidji State baseball, softball, men's golf, women's golf and outdoor track and field programs were honored by the NSIC as Spring All-Academic Team selections. Twenty-three athletes were also recognized as All-Academic Team of Excellence members.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.

Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at their institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.

Baseball

*Derek Hoffman

*Konrad Kisch

*Lucas Pierce

*Jackson Schaffer

Zach Moritz

Beau Barry

Nick Ekstrum

Ethan VanDelinder

Men's Golf

*Logan Schoepp

*Caden Lick

Jack Southard

Cody Card

Finn McLaughlin

Women's Golf

*Mollie Albrecht

Softball

*Aimee Christenson

*Morgan Benedict

*Stella Dolan

*Aubrey Aukerman

*Molly Houts

*Alexa Christenson

*Stephanie Ferguson

Mariah Stevenson

Elle Hastings

Women's Outdoor Track and Field

*Mary Goodwin

*Alyssa Hill

*Abby Syverson

*Lexi Erickson

*Olivia Olson

*Callie Ressler

*Mikenna Pattrin

*Maggie McCarthy

*Natalie Fultz

Abbie Disbrow

Molly Saboo

Tierra Doss

* All-Academic Team of Excellence Members