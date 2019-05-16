34-year-old Saints receiver Ted Ginn says he'll race anybody for $10K

While he'd likely lose money to Marquise Goodwin, Ginn said he'd take on all comers for $10,000. (AP)

Ted Ginn has made a career out of burning up the field as a long-ball threat in the NFL.

After 12 seasons in the league, the 34-year-old New Orleans Saints wide receiver still believes he’s in prime form — enough so to on take all comers in a foot race with cash on the line.

He told Adam Lefkoe on “The Lefkoe Show” Thursday that he’s willing to race anyone for $10,000 or more “pole to pole.”

Ginn: ‘I’m always down’

“Where your check at?” Ginn said he would tell challengers that approached him on the street. “I’m always down to do it. I’ve been running from light pole to light pole my whole life.”

Ginn then told Lefkoe he’d take anyone on for “$10,000 or better.”

Ginn has been one of the game’s fastest players his entire career. He ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the 2007 NFL combine while recovering from a sprained foot. He reportedly clocked a 4.28 40 at Ohio State.

In 2015 while a member of the Carolina Panthers, Ginn was clocked at 22.44 mph on a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons, the fastest speed recorded that season in the NFL.

Does Ginn still have it?

But at 34 years old, is his confidence misplaced? Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin might have something to say about that.

Ginn acknowledged to Lefkoe that both would be worth challengers in a foot race.

But even if Ginn would likely lose a race to his younger NFL counterparts, his offer to take anybody on sounds like a profitable venture. There are a lot of people with a lot of ego who would relish the chance to take on a pro athlete in a physical challenge.

And Ginn is here to take their money.

