Here are 34 Gastonia, Shelby area players to watch in NCHSAA high school football playoffs

Here are 34 players from Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties to keep an eye on during the NCHSAA high school football playoffs, which kickoff Friday night.

Malachi Addison, Crest: Addison has 46 catches for 851 yards and eight touchdowns, in addition to a punt return for a TD.

Gideon Allen, West Lincoln: Rushed for 516 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 430 passing yards and two more TDs. He also has 25 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Ryan Bassani, North Lincoln: The Knights’ junior linebacker was credited with 161 tackles (17 for a loss), 3.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Jackson Beam, East Lincoln: Caught 49 passes for 674 yards and nine touchdowns.

Patrick Blee, South Point: Has rushed for 1,075 yards and 14 touchdowns this fall. Blee also has 316 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Andre Bost, Lincolnton: Bost completed 51% of passes this fall for 1,240 yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 1,478 yards and 13 more TDs.

Izay Bridges, Shelby: Leads the Golden Lions with 51 catches for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns, in addition to nine four rushing TDs and a kick return for a TD.

Raydyn Brooks, East Lincoln: Leads the Mustangs with 103 tackles (four for a loss), a sack and an interception.

Isaac Brown, East Gaston: Rushed for a team-high 1,008 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Gavin Chastain, Bessemer City: Completed 71% of passes for 872 yards and 17 touchdowns this fall.

Chanyce Ford, South Point: Ford leads the Red Raiders with 1,283 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Z-Man Gladden, Hunter Huss: Had 107 tackles (three for a loss), a fumble recovery and two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. Gladden leads Huss with 26 catches for 326 yards and two TDs.

Javarius Green, Crest: The UNC football recruit has 42 catches this fall for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Grayson Harvey, Mountain Island Charter: Completed 57% of passes this fall for 2,670 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Ny’Tavious Huskey, Crest: Completed 72% of passes for 2,743 yards and 35 touchdowns this fall.

Robert Kendrick, Kings Mountain: Rushed for 763 yards and 11 touchdowns this fall. He also has five interceptions and seven forced fumbles.

Jayvain Knox, North Gaston: Knox is the Wildcats’ leading rusher with 922 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as its top tackler with 84 (nine for a loss).

Jurnee Lattimore, North Gaston: Caught 21 passes for 453 yards and four touchdowns, along with going 2-for-2 as a passer for 45 yards and another TD. Lattimore also has 59 tackles (two for a loss), a fumble recovery and three interceptions, two of them returned for touchdowns. He also has a kickoff return for a TD.

Ben Mauney, Burns: Completed 63% of passes for 2,143 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also has 363 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Jason Melton II, Kings Mountain: Leads the Mountaineers with 122 tackles (6.5 for a loss), in addition to a sack, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Trent Mitchell, Ashbrook: The NC State recruit has Ashbrook in the postseason for the second year in a row.

Gene Neely Hunter Huss: Led the Huskies with 121 tackles (four for a loss), a sack and three interceptions. He also has 351 total yards and five touchdowns, in addition to a kick return for a TD.

Jeremiah Norris, Burns: Rushed for 1,004 yards and 20 touchdowns this fall, in addition to 274 receiving yards and three TDs.

Andrew Phelps, Lincolnton: Had 62 tackles (two for a loss) and four interceptions.

Jaden Pierce, Shelby: Has 52 tackles and four sacks this fall.

Trenton Sherrill, East Gaston: Completed 64% of passes for 1,766 yards and 19 touchdowns, in addition to 684 rushing yards and 11 TDs.

Curtis Simpson, Kings Mountain: The UNC football recruit has a team-high 12 sacks and 17 quarterback hurries to go with 68 tackles, three forced fumbles and two blocked punts.

Anthony Smith, Bessemer City: Rushed for 1,280 yards and 15 touchdowns this fall. He also had 12 tackles and three sacks.

Caden Smith, West Lincoln: Rushed for 772 yards and seven touchdowns this fall. He also has 42 tackles.

Tristan Tate, Shelby: Became the first Golden Lion to rush for more than 1,000 yards since Danye Fuller (1,012 yards) in 2018. Tate has 1,028 yards and 14 touchdowns this fall.

Justice Washington, Mountain Island Charter: Caught 49 passes for 1,083 yards and seven touchdowns.

Khiyale Washington, Mountain Island Charter: Had 135 tackles (12 for a loss), nine sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three blocked punts. He also had 292 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Shannon Wingate, North Lincoln: The Knights’ sophomore running back rushed for 1,152 yards and 17 touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: 34 Gastonia, Shelby area players to watch in playoffs