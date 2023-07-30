34 days until it is football time in Tennessee

Tennessee will kick off its 2023 football season in 34 days.

Jabari Davis wore jersey No. 34 and played running back at Tennessee from 2001-04.

He appeared in 48 games for the Vols, recording 1,232 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns, 10 receptions and 38 receiving yards. Davis defeated Florida three times during his Tennessee career.

The former Vol currently holds Legends of Tennessee Football Camps, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization involving youth sports camps.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ABC will televise the contest.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

