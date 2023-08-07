34 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 34 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 34 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 34 was most famously worn by Hall of Famer Walter Payton, who’s arguably the best running back of all-time. Payton was a five-time First Team All-Pro and former league MVP in 1977. No. 34 is retired.

With 34 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 34 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

RB Walter Payton: 1975-1987

Allen Dean Steele/ALLSPORT

DB Norm Hodgins: 1974

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

RB Bill Tucker: 1971

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LB Tim Casey: 1969

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

FB Joe Marconi: 1962-66

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

FB John Dottley: 1951-53

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

OT John Federovitch: 1941-46

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

OT Jack Torrance: 1939-40

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire