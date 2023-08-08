34 Chiefs who are locks to make Kansas City’s 53-man roster
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be among the NFL’s best teams during the coming season, and their training camp practices have been a masterclass in competition. Few spots are safe on their depth chart heading into their 2023 title defense campaign, but several players have already secured their place on Kansas City’s roster, barring extreme circumstances.
From reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes to league icons like Travis Kelce, Creed Humphrey, L’Jarius Sneed, and Chris Jones, plenty of Chiefs won’t have a problem making the cut after the preseason ends. But others don’t have as clear a path to the final roster.
Kansas City is out to win their third Super Bowl of the Mahomes era, and the Chiefs can’t afford to keep anyone around who hasn’t proven themselves to be the best of the best. Check out our list of 34 players who are locks to make Kansas City’s 53-man roster, even before the Chiefs’ first preseason game:
Jerick McKinnon
Joshua Williams
Rashee Rice
Tommy Townsend
Bryan Cook
Harrison Butker
Isiah Pacheco
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Patrick Mahomes
Kadarius Toney
Justin Reid
Mike Edwards
Trent McDuffie
Drue Tranquill
Skyy Moore
Nick Bolton
Jaylen Watson
L'Jarius Sneed
James Winchester
Willie Gay Jr.
Mike Danna
Creed Humphrey
Leo Chenal
George Karlaftis
Joe Thuney
Trey Smith
Jawaan Taylor
Donovan Smith
Travis Kelce
Charles Omenihu
Derrick Nnadi
Chris Jones
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Keondre Coburn
