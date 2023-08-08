34 Chiefs who are locks to make Kansas City’s 53-man roster

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be among the NFL’s best teams during the coming season, and their training camp practices have been a masterclass in competition. Few spots are safe on their depth chart heading into their 2023 title defense campaign, but several players have already secured their place on Kansas City’s roster, barring extreme circumstances.

From reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes to league icons like Travis Kelce, Creed Humphrey, L’Jarius Sneed, and Chris Jones, plenty of Chiefs won’t have a problem making the cut after the preseason ends. But others don’t have as clear a path to the final roster.

Kansas City is out to win their third Super Bowl of the Mahomes era, and the Chiefs can’t afford to keep anyone around who hasn’t proven themselves to be the best of the best. Check out our list of 34 players who are locks to make Kansas City’s 53-man roster, even before the Chiefs’ first preseason game:

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (right) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/SMU

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) punts the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Bryan Cook #6 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) reacts after kicking a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greets fans during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kadarius Toney

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) returns a punt past Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal (3) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023. © Patrick Breen/The Republic

Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) celebrates during the second half of an AFC divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) celebrates after an interception by safety Juan Thornhill (not pictured) during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 19, 2020; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) celebrates Kansas City Chiefs’ wide reciever Skyy Moore’s touchdown (R) during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles as Kansas City safety Bryan Cook (6) reacts during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) reacts after making a catch as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) looks on during the third quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

L'Jarius Sneed

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (38) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

James Winchester

Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) is introduced before the first quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 126

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Mike Danna #51 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Creed Humphrey

Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey celebrates at the Super Bowl LVII Champions Parade in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs for a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 7, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) spikes the ball after a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) is introduced prior to an AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jawaan Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor (75) takes to the field before a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 in overtime. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

© Corey Perrine/Florida-Times Union

Donovan Smith

Feb 3, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Zedaker/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce

Jun 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce throws out the first pitch prior to a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Omenihu

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA;San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (92) reacts after making a sack in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Nnadi

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Jones

Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) takes the field prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Kansas State

Keondre Coburn

Oct 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (99) reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

