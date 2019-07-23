After 34 barren years at the Tour de France, a nation holds its breath for another home champion

Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot have helped give rise to home hopes for a long overdue French winner - AFP

Raymond Poulidor was sitting in the LCL sponsors’ tent in the race village at the start in Nimes on Tuesday sheltering from the ferocious 40C temperatures outside, when Thibaut Pinot, the man of the hour, pedalled gently past on his bike, heading back to his team bus.

Poulidor nodded approvingly at the FDJ rider, then glanced back at his copy of L’Equipe.

'Le Fol Espoir', proclaimed the newspaper, alongside a picture of Pinot and Julian Alaphilippe, the two darlings of French cycling; the two men charged with bringing glory back to France. Crazy hope.

What would it mean for this country to win the Tour de France again after a hiatus of 34 years?

France is, unsurprisingly, the most successful nation in the history of the race, having won La Grande Boucle a total of 36 times since the first edition in 1903, double the number of their nearest rival Belgium.

But these have been lean years. Bernard Hinault’s fifth and final Tour win in 1985 was so long ago that a whole generation has grown up without knowing home success in an event which is still incredibly intertwined in the national identity.

During that time, the Tour has been hijacked by a succession of doping scandals. We have had Festina, US Postal, Floyd Landis, Lance Armstrong, the list is endless. More recently, Team Sky have held sway with their big budgets and their big buses, winning six of the last seven editions and stomping all over the romance of the sport with their aggregation marginal gains.

Which is why this race has been so thrilling. Chaos, rather than control, has prevailed. Romance is back.

Team Sky - now Ineos - are still very much in the mix. Indeed, Thomas remains the ‘virtual maillot jaune’ with Alaphilippe still expected to fall away in the Alps. But the manner in which the dashing young Frenchman has ridden, all panache and attacking verve, has electrified the race.

And even as he tires, Pinot, a keen farmer who prefers to tend his sheep and goats during the winter than retreat to boring solitude in Majorca or Tenerife, looks ready to replace him. Pinot’s win on the Tourmalet last Saturday had 50 per cent of the country’s television audience share last weekend, with that figure rising to 60 per cent by the end of the stage when he was mobbed by thousands of fans including the president of the republic Emmanuel Macron.

Clement Gillou, a reporter for Le Monde, said excitement was not quite at the levels of last summer, when Les Bleus stormed to World Cup glory in Russia, but not far off. “It’s different,” he explained. “I think it felt more inclusive last summer, the excitement building with every round.

“[But] nobody expected a French rider to win the Tour this year. You have to remember that there has been a lot of disaffection with the Tour over the last 20 years because of all the doping scandals. I know you see [convicted doper Richard] Virenque on TV but I think French people care about the doping controversies.

Tour de France hopeful Pinot has his own distinct approach when it comes to training and cycling Credit: Getty Images

“Now, however, there is a sense of excitement. The television viewing figures have been huge.” If Alaphilippe hangs on this week, or Pinot carries his Pyrenean form to the Alps and rises from fourth on GC to take the maillot jaune, the celebrations are going to be wild. Already L’Equipe are churning out spreads every day - there were six on Tuesday with the first 13 pages of the newspaper all devoted to cycling - as Tour fever grips.

The added charm is that Pinot rides for a French team run by a man so French he might as well have been born wearing a beret. Marc Madiot’s reaction to Pinot’s victory on the Tourmalet - an explosion of arms and grunts and wild exhortations as he watched the final metres unfold - was wonderful. And a bit scary. A video of his celebration has deservedly gone viral.

Madiot stuck to his guns during the Sky era, refusing to subscribe to the analytical approach they pioneered. Now he is, rightly, enjoying his moment in the sun.

“Teams like Ineos, like Jumbo-Visma….they are about ‘managing efforts’,” he enjoyed telling a group of English reporters on Monday’s rest day. “Don’t lose too much time on the Tourmalet. Take 10 seconds here, 15 seconds there… For us, winning on the Tourmalet or Alpe d’Huez is different. We’re a Latin team. Latin teams are offensive whereas Anglo-Saxon teams are more about managing efforts, measuring, calculating...”

Madiot added that Pinot - a man after his own heart - could not stand to train in solitude in Tenerife, or ride by numbers. “Thibaut is more about emotion than action,” he said. “If I put him in a straitjacket it’s not going to work.”

Philippe Mauduit, FDJ’s sporting director, agreed, explaining that Pinot preferred to rent an apartment and train in Tignes, surrounded by friends. “He feels better there,” he said. “So just go there, man, go with your marmottes.”

Back in the village, Poulidor could hardly dare to dream. “Nothing is done yet,” he warned. “Today and tomorrow, with this heat, is going to sap a lot of riders.” For a man known as The Eternal Second because he missed out on Tour glory so many times - famously never once wearing the maillot jaune - there was something poignant about Poulidor worrying for Pinot.

More than anyone, though, ‘Poupou’ should know the French value romance above success. Sixty years later it is he, rather than his rival, the five-time champion Jacques Anquetil, who is cemented in the French public’s affection. A French victory on Sunday, after 34 years of hurt, would be epic. Victory by one of French cycling’s new romantics? Le Fol Espoir.